We know a lot about Suzanne Yankovic, 'Weird Al’ Yankovic'''s wife

Interview with The in 2014. Rolling StoneSuzanne Yankovic and Al Yankovic shared their intimate story of romance. It’s one that will be remembered for a long time. The couple was already together over 10 years, and Suzanne recalls having reservations about Al Yankovic’s comedy talent. Bill Mumy was a mutual friend who introduced the couple to each other. Suzanne, however was initially turned off by Al’s professional persona. “Then I thought, ‘That’s kind of shallow of me.'” It was a good thing that she changed her mind. Suzanne agreed that it was a good idea. “clicked immediately,” Al mentioned that he had a “major crush” before meeting with the artist.

Al was in his late 40s when Al and the pair settled down in 2001. He welcomed the new lifestyle. “I enjoyed being single,” He acknowledged that he was aware of the publication. “But when I got married I found I was even happier, and when I had a kid I was even happier, still.”

Suzanne worked for 20th Century Fox and was then promoted to Senior Vice-President of Marketing in 1998. Variety. Although little is known about her career at this point, she is — at the very least — her husband’s No. 1 supporter.