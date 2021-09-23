We hope deranged Insulate Britain oddballs end up in a cell once they breach injunction

Eco maniacs

NO wonder eco wrecker Joshua Smith has so many idle hours spare to inflict ­suffering on distressed M25 commuters.

Insulate Britain misrepresents him as a humble bricklayer. He is a property millionaire and heir with a clutch of buy-to-lets which — surprise, surprise — have little or no insulation.

Which gives him something else in common with the group’s spokesman Liam Norton, an ill-tempered knucklehead, aside from their fetish for gluing themselves to things. Norton hasn’t bothered insulating his house either.

Two men who seem obsessed with lagging, regardless of whether someone else pays, are the strangest. They are supposedly willing to put their safety and freedom at risk to get insulation but they don’t want to do the installation.

Truth is, they would rather do anarchic anti-Tory protest than do anything for the green cause.

It’s absurd that it took so long for the Government to get an injunction. We are so glad these insane oddballs will be put in prison once they violate the injunction.

Forget lagging. That’ll need padding.

Chump Keir

WHAT possessed Keir Starmer to ignite a civil war over the tedious process by which Labour elects its leader? Not one ordinary voter gives a monkey’s.

Labour devotes 10% of its time trying to incite class war against the Tories, while the other 90% are occupied with internal disputes and navel-gazing about their own members.

Not a single thought is devoted to voters it needs to win back. And they are very aware.

Starmer is viewed negatively by most. They don’t care if he wants to prevent a new Corbyn figure taking Labour over.

They are still able to recall him campaigning to be the last Prime Minister.

Strictly no job

WE love Strictly. But we don’t believe three of the pro dancers can carry on without getting their Covid jabs.

The BBC points-blank refuses explanations as to why they are not vaccinated.

But it can’t be right for them to increase anyone else’s risk of infection, let alone the unwitting celebs they are spending hours with in sweaty proximity.

They should have jabs or Foxtrot off.

Cricket’s sixist

IT was only 23 years ago, centuries late, that the old duffers at cricket’s MCC finally lifted their archaic ban on women.

Now, hilariously, they are leading the charge to “woke up” the sport.

But, if batsmen become bowlers, will a grounder be a fielder? Will

Third Man be “Person 3”? Is “fine leg” not sexist? Is “wide” not insulting to the porky?

We doubt bouncers and ball-tampering will escape the puritans’ swivel eye either.