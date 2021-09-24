We Have Seen Next Year’s Oscar-Winner, and It Is ‘Belfast’: TIFF 2021

We do not like Oscar prognosticating. It is not something we like on a boat. We don’t like it with goats. We don’t like it with eggs and salmon. Pete Hammond is also not our favorite. Nothing against the journalists who cover this beat, of course; there are those precious few who’ve turned reading the annual awards-season tea leaves into something like an art form. It’s just that once the fall festival circuit kicks into gear and the “studios” — a blanket term that now covers everything from corporate monoliths to streaming-service production outlets to boutique indie distributors — start releasing the films they hope will attract attention, everything gets boiled down to a single breathless utterance: “But what are its chances come Oscar night?!”

This reductive perspective gets very old very quickly, and ends up giving short shrift to a lot of what comes out between Labor Day and Christmas. To view all the fall festivals (Venice-Telluride-Toronto, New York, and Toronto) with your eyes closed is to miss the majority truly outstanding works that are scheduled for pundit to public consumption each autumn. So many great movies aren’t what the experts might consider “Oscar-worthy.” So what?

But we festivalgoers aren’t blind, and we can certainly recognize when something comes along with the potential to sway voters, sweep categories, generate chatter that cuts through the rest of the seasonal campaigning din. Which is why, over the first weekend of this year’s Toronto Film Festival, we felt we’d seen a particularly strong candidate for next year’s Best Picture Oscar, if not the outright winner. Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical tale of growing up in late-Sixties Northern Ireland, is a major change of pace for the man who was once dubbed “the next Laurence Olivier,” and easily the best thing he’s done as a writer-director in decades. (All apologies to Hercule Poirot’s mustache.) It’s a memory piece, evoking a specific time, place, and political crisis in a way that is indelibly, achingly personal. It is exactly the type of movie Oscars voters will respond to and reward right now. We aren’t saying Belfast has been designed to win awards — there’s way too much of Branagh’s blood on the table for that. But its mix of gravitas, sentimentality, salty wit, tragedy, and roman à clef storytelling is most definitely Academy catnip.

It’s 1969, and the street in Northern Ireland where the 10-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) lives is bustling with kids playing soccer, neighbors running in and out of row houses, mothers chatting in doorways and calling their children in for lunch. A mob of masked men suddenly appear from the corner with Molotov cocktails being thrown and cars set on fire by them. All that is left is chaos, and people scramble to catch the camera. Soon tanks will be rolling down the block. It’s ground zero for the August Riots, which would set the stage for the sectarian violence that would become synonymous with Belfast for decades. These militants want Catholics out this predominantly Protestant neighborhood. If they need to, they will torch every shop and house to the ground.

Buddy’s family is Protestant, but his dad (Jamie Dornan) works for the English government, which makes the whole clan a target. It also takes him away from the family a lot, much to consternation of Buddy, his brother, and his long-suffering mom (Outlander‘s Catríona Balfe). Luckily, the lad has support from his grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Dame Judi Dench), who, when they aren’t affectionately bickering with each other, counsel Buddy about how to woo the brainy girl he has a crush on. Moira McDonnell (an older friend) teaches Buddy how he can nick chocolate bars at the sweets shop. Star Trek is on TV, One Million Years B.C. One Million Years BC is the Saturday matinee picture program. Blue-eyed Celtic soul plays on every jukebox. And a man has just landed in the moon. Life is beautiful, until it isn’t. Belfast is Buddy’s kingdom, his safe place, until it can’t be any longer.

This is the territory that Branagh is staking out: the fertile ground where nostalgia meets history, filtered through both a boy’s eyes and an older man’s memory banks. If you had to sum up Belfast in a single image, you could do worse than Dornan and Balfe dancing in the street with each other, smiles on their faces as familiar Irish R&B (new then, old now) plays, with the whole scene framed behind a loose wall of barbed wire. It’s a movie that very much has the Troubles in mind, but as part of a bigger picture that constitutes the filmmaker’s feelings about his hometown. The violence isn’t just background noise so much as one of the louder, more dissonant instruments in an orchestra he’s conducting. And it’s the motivating factor for the family having to contemplate leaving their community behind. Buddy will eventually have the decision to say goodbye, much like Branagh who moved to England when he turned nine with his siblings and parents. But it’s part of the legacy of the Irish to leave anyway, because as one character says, if everyone from Ireland stayed put, “the world wouldn’t have any pubs.”

The hosannas coming out of the movie’s premiere at Telluride and its screenings here in Toronto have been plentiful. Ditto the comparisons to Roma, partially because Belfast‘s particular mix of the past’s lighter and darker shades are reminiscent of Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 masterpiece and partially because Branagh’s film is also largely shot in black-and-white. (The rare uses of color are mostly reserved for the movies and plays Buddy attends; it’s an effective if heavy-handed homage to the life-changing magic of art.) Some have said that Roma wasn’t able to add “Oscar winner” to its list of accolades because the AMPAS powers that be weren’t ready to coronate Netflix and weren’t ready to give Best Picture to a movie with subtitles; thankfully, the latter is no longer an issue.

Branagh’s film will have neither of those pitfalls to deal with while still hitting the same emotional sweet spots, from the low-angle shots of Buddy’s Da, a larger-than-life defender of the family with a superhero jawline, to the agony of nationalist strife and the ecstasy of Buddy’s parents miming “Everlasting Love” at a wake. Even voters who don’t feel their buttons being pushed, or rather, mashed, by the soundtrack cues (there are so, so, so many Van Morrison songs) and period details and the Hinds-Dench version of these guys will find themselves drawn in by the heartstrings Branagh is plucking here. It’s easy to sense the story around this Renaissance veteran man beginning to cohere. Belfast is a wonderful, surprisingly solid take on a genre — the memoir melodrama — that would be a festival standout even if TIFF wasn’t operating at a sort of programming half-capacity that mirrors its limited seating capacity. It is clear that there is much more to come.