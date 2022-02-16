We Finally Know When John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place 3 Is Expected To Come Out, And I Wanna Scream

Last spring, we were finally graced with the sequel to John Krasinski’s horror hit A Quiet Place, and it proved that there’s a huge audience invested in this silent alien-invaded world. There’s since been talk of A Quiet Place III coming to fruition to complete the arc focused on the Abbott family’s survival. We’ve now come to learn that the third Quiet Place movie is officially happening, but be prepared, as its expected release year is tough to hear.

John Krasinski announced on Tuesday that he’s currently developing A Quiet Place III and he expects the movie will hit theaters in 2025, during the ViacomCBS Investory Day (via Deadline ). To put that into perspective, fans will have to wait four years between the second and third installments of the horror franchise.

When it came to the wait between A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, the wait time was three years, and that was because of a full year-long release delay put in motion by the COVID-19 pandemic. The big hold up seems to be due to John Krasinski signing on to direct a film with his The Office costar Steve Carell called IF last month. The movie is based on an original idea by Krasinski, which he will also write and produce.

IF, which will also star Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw, is set to come out in November 2023. Even though John Krasinski is taking a break from A Quiet Place with IF before delivering his third film in 2025, there is A Quiet Place spinoff coming in the meantime. Pig’s Michael Sarnoski is writing/directing a movie set in the universe of the horror films, and it is expected to be released on September 22, 2023.

The Quiet Place spinoff has been in the works way longer than A Quiet Place 3, but it hit a setback late last year when its planned writer/director Jeff Nichols left the project to tackle another science fiction movie for the franchise’s studio, Paramount. At this time, it’s unclear how the spinoff fits into the timeline of the main storyline and if it will have any repercussions on the story of A Quiet Place III.