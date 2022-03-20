‘We Feed People’ Doc Explores One Man’s Devotion To Food

After spending 90 minutes watching major league celebrity chef Jose Andres hustling to deliver food to desperate people in far-flung corners of the globe, it’s almost shocking to see him being tripped up simply because his little plane has run out of gas. You begin to believe that this guy could continue running on fumes for a long time.

Ron Howard’s brisk National Geographic Films documentary puts you right in the planes, trucks, and kitchens to witness how one passionate man’s devotion to food in all its manifestations morphed into a new international enterprise to help the poor in desperate straits.

Howard, who has been a media professional for over 63 years, has helmed eight documentaries as well as five drama features in the past decade. Andres is a highly-attractive camera subject. He is a large-than-life Spaniard, who moved to America at an early age to open tapas restaurants and to create the World Central Kitchen, which is a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that provides food relief for the poor in times of crisis.

There’s hardly a scene in this always-on-the-move film that doesn’t involve Andres and/or some of his associates jumping into helicopters or other vehicles, then wading through floods and mud and detritus-strewn disaster areas while arranging for nutrition to somehow get delivered desperate populations. And what they’re providing aren’t K-rations—it actually looks good to eat.

“I cook and I feed,” is Andres’ credo, one that embraces his high-end restaurants such as Jaleo, China Chilcano, and Zaytinya, as well as whatever he can find to rush off to the needy at a moment’s notice. It is not clear how it all works from an organizational standpoint. But the evidence onscreen shows that Andres’ determination, boundless energy, and instinct to ignore or tear through red tape have carried the day with results that are genuinely inspiring.

“Enthusiasm is something I don’t lack,” Andres immodestly confesses, and it’s a trait we see from the outset, with his wife, three daughters, and son, as well as in the quick account of his swift rise to the culinary heights in the early 1990s. It didn’t take him long at all to become a brand. His physique and personality are large and he dominates any place he goes.

The Haiti earthquake in 2010 was what started it all. Andres was visiting the Cayman islands at the time. After watching the devastation unfold on television, he made his journey to Port-au-Prince and cooked local food for the homeless and stranded. He was in Puerto Rico three days after Hurricane Maria struck and distributed food to the army. The following year, he returned to help with massive flooding in Wilmington, North Carolina. People noticed Andres’s efforts to help with relief efforts. Name chefs aren’t usually associated with such efforts.

We can take a moment to reflect on the circumstances that brought him here. His parents were Spanish nurses, and the boy spent most of his youth in emergency rooms and hospitals. His father was a great cook and, by the time he left home at 16 years old, he knew how to use a kitchen.

The details of how the organization, fundraising, or basic logistics are managed are not well understood in this account. Instead, the account prefers to shine a spotlight on the always-active star. He seems to turn up everywhere and at any time—in Guatemala after a big earthquake there in 2018, the following year after the dreadful Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas; in the Navajo Nation, which at one time had the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country; in California’s Central Valley, Oakland, and even New York City, where at one point the organization was providing 92,000 meals per day, and even in Washington, D.C. itself, at the DC Central Kitchen. It would have made it interesting to see how the organization was able to do that.

It could have given a more detailed and comprehensive explanation of how the program is funded, staffed and prioritized according to its functions. It tells an inspiring tale for a cause that is undoubtedly of the greatest importance.