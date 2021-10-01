‘We Are Proceeding,’ Pelosi Says on Infrastructure Bill

“The Senate will be voting on a continuing resolution, which they will send back to the House, which we will pass and send on to the government, to the president to keep government open. We hope that this can be a strongly bipartisan bill. We will have a reconciliation bill. That is for sure. Today the question is about — we are proceeding in a very positive way to bring up the bill, of the B.I.F. [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework] to do so in a way that can win, and so far, so good for today. It’s been going in a positive direction. It’s impossible, though, to persuade people to vote for the B.I.F. without the reassurances that the reconciliation bill will occur. And it will. The president, the Senate, we have to have an agreement together. I think that the path we are on is leading to that agreement.” Reporter: “But Madam Speaker, will that happen before the end of the day?” “That is the plan.”