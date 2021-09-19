We Are FSTVL well worth the wait and a hell of a way to see off the summer

We Are FSTVL well worth the wait and a hell of a way to see off the summer
By Brandon Pitt
It was my first festival in two years and I felt excited to check out the legendary acts at We Are FSTVL

The biggest electronic and dance festival In London was back for its 8th edition and took place last weekend (September 11-12) at Central Park, a brand new sight in Dagenham Park, east London.

It boasted an unmissable line-up of the biggest names in Bass, Techno, Drum & Bass, Dance music such as Carl Cox, Andy C, Camelphat, The Martinez Brothers, Sonny Fodera, Patrick Topping, Jamie Jones and many more.

The festival is curated by some of the scene’s most established brands, such as Defected, ABODE and Glitterbox, Paradise, Circoloco, Abode, Bassjam, PIV and Centreforce. The festival’s essence was captured by the big productions.



All guests had to take a lateral flow test and show a negative registered result upon arrival before we could indulge in pure hedonism.

Five-time winner of the Dance Festival Award, this festival has grown in size and popularity.



We are FSTVL 2021 hosted over 300 acts across 30 arenas across the weekend alongside a number of fun attractions, play areas and pop up events, eateries and bars.

I was spoiled for choice when I saw the headliner performances in tents set up around the park. There was also a funfair.

People flocked to see their favorite acts. It was electric! Even though the past 18 months seemed like a blur, it was great to see festival-goers living their best lives.



Sonny Fodera created a magical moment playing Shouse’s mega dance hit ‘Love Tonight’, which the large crowd sang-along to. It was music to my ears!

As the drinks flowed, I met lots of music lovers who said it was their first time to attend a festival in over two years.

This was the perfect way to finish the Summer! It was great music, great vibes and very easy to listen to. Thanks We Are FSTVL!

