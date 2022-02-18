WBTVG Enlists Yong Kim As VP, Worldwide Television Publicity; Hires Evan Seymour & Meghan Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Television Group grows its publicity team with the hiring of former Disney Television Studios executive Yong Kim, who will serve as Vice President, Worldwide Television Publicity.

Kim will report to Rebecca Marks, Executive Vice President, Publicity & Communications, Warner Bros. Television Group, who announced his hiring.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Yong Kim to the Studio after working with him for many years prior. I’m confident his strategic campaigns and creativity will further strengthen our best-in-class publicity department at a transformational time in our business,” said Marks. “I am also extremely excited to have Evan Seymour and Meghan Johnson join the Studio. Both are highly talented and innovative communications executives who will be instrumental to our future success.”

In his new role, Kim will serve as a senior communications strategist, spearheading consumer-facing publicity initiatives and campaigns across all series — scripted and unscripted — produced by the divisions of the Television Group. He will also play a key role in awards and events strategy for the prolific TV studio.

As VP, Worldwide Television Publicity, Kim will work closely with Marks as well as Kristy Chan, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Publicity, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, and Robert Pietranton, Senior Vice President, Publicity & Communications, Warner Bros. Television Group.

WBTVG has also hired Evan Seymour as Director, Publicity & Multicultural Communications, and Meghan Johnson as Director, Publicity.

Seymour will lead multicultural communications strategy for WBTVG series and will work with the publicity team to maximize opportunities for all programs produced by the Studio. Johnson will helm studio publicity efforts for unscripted and scripted series, including The Bachelor franchise, consisting of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, as well as theatre production The Bachelor Live on Stage and The Bachelor–related podcasts.

KIm, an ICG Publicist Awards nominee, was most recently an Executive Director, Publicity & Advertising, at Disney Television Studios (20th Television, ABC Signature, 20th Television Animation), where he oversaw publicity and awards campaign efforts for series including Empire, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, The Politician, Solar Opposites, and Queen of the South, in addition to handling studio social media initiatives. Prior to Disney Television Studios, Kim worked for nearly six years at NBCUniversal, rising through the ranks to Senior Manager, Publicity & Marketing, for NBC Entertainment, Universal Television, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, There, he worked on titles such as Bates Motel, Superstore, Grimm, Parenthood, The Path, and Shades of Blue. Before his time at NBCUniversal, he worked at 20th Century Fox Television after beginning his career at Paramount Pictures. Kim is a graduate of UCLA and is also currently earning an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Prior to joining WBTVG, Seymour founded ERS Public Relations, working with clients including Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures, and CBS Entertainment, overseeing multicultural publicity campaigns for shows including Bob♥Abishola, The Neighborhood and All Rise. Before starting her own agency, Seymour worked at Allied Global Marketing, where she led multicultural publicity campaigns for films including If Beale Street Could Talk, Deadpool 2, Night School, and Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, as well as series such as Rhythm + Flow, Mixed-ish and WBTV’s The Red Line. She started her career in entertainment as a news associate at NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood. Seymour is a graduate of Spelman College, and she also studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California.

Johnson the WBTVG role after six-and-a-half years at NBCUniversal. She was most recently Director, Communications, Universal Studio Group, where she created and executed publicity and awards campaigns for series such as Never Have I Ever, Hacks, Russian Doll, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Chucky. She also served as a pod manager for Universal Television Alternative Studios, overseeing unscripted publicity efforts. She was previously a press manager at E!, where she worked on shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. Before joining NBCUniversal, Johnson worked on the publicity campaign for American Idol at the FOX Broadcasting Company. She began her career in the Page Program at NBC Entertainment. Johnson graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.