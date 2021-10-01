Wayne Couzens Latest Trial Update: Sarah Everard’s killer WILL DIE in prison as he’s given whole-life sentence by judge

‘My heart hurts for Sarah and her family.’

A woman arrested at the vigil for Sarah Everard said her “heart hurts” for the murdered 33-year-old, her family, and friends.

Patsy Stevenson said she hopes people will continue talking about the violence women and girls face, as Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence for kidnapping, raping, and strangling Ms. Everard.

Images of physics student Ms. Stevenson being handcuffed and held down by two male officers sparked anger over Scotland Yard’s policing of the gathering following Ms. Everard’s disappearance in south London.

She is currently involved in legal action against the Metropolitan Police over its actions at the March 13 vigil.

From Surrey, Ms. Stevenson, 28, told the PA news agency: “The same as many women across the country, my heart hurts. I can’t imagine what her loved ones are going through right now.

“It’s a disgusting crime, and I just think there is no justice in something like this; a whole life sentence is still not long enough.”