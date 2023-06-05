Waterloo Road actress slams Adam Thomas’ ‘utterly shameful and embarrassing’ kiss

Katherine Pearce of WATERLOO Road was honest when she talked about her drunken love kisses with Adam Thomas.

Amy Spratt, the actress who played Amy Spratt in “The Soap Star”, was honest about their “utterly shameful and embarrassing” scenes.

3 Katherine revealed her shame at filming Adam and Katherine’s kissing scenes Credit: BBC

3 The hard-to-watch scenes are a hit with viewers Credit: BBC

Katherine portrays Amy Pratt, a drama teacher who has recently been qualified in the revived BBC Drama.

Adam Thomas plays Donte Charles in the new Waterloo Road Series.

The second episode of this popular drama had viewers cringing when Amy invited herself to Donte’s house for drinks.

Amy stripped down in Donte’s bedroom after kissing him drunk.

Amy was embarrassed and left stunned after Donte rejected her.

Katherine, an actress who reveals the harsh reality behind filming scenes.

Speaking to the Other Central Recorder, Katherine she had “loads of time to feel the utter embarrassment and shame.”

She recalled the hunky Adam was “a really kind man and we had a good time together,” noting that he is a “very good looking man.

“But he is also an absolute goofball and super annoying – it was easy to shake it off after.”

Talking about what’s next for Amy, Katherine teased: “A lot of growing, a lot of trying and failing, trying and failing.

“A lot of triumph over adversity, just as a new teacher finding how you do it, how you deal with staff and life.”

Twitter users shared their wry reactions about the Amy and Donte scene.

The tweet said: “The Amy/Donte Storyline was really hard to watch. At times I had to stop watching it as I couldn’t bear the second-hand embarrassment.”

Another said: “The awkwardness between Donte & Amy is palpable.”

Third: “That sounds a little desperate to me, Amy.” Relax, girls.”

After eight years, BBC revived this much-loved TV series.

The rebooted version of the show was launched in January to great success.

In May, the second season premiered only four months after.

The fans were shocked to see Andrew Treneman, Jamie Glover’s favourite character in the original series.

Andrew’s position as headteacher in another school was discovered.

The viewers know Andrew’s steamy relationship on and off with Kim Campbell, the Waterloo Road Headteacher (Angela Griffin).

Can they revive their love?

Twitter users shared their joy at the return of Andrew on Twitter.

Andrew is back and he’s loving it! “I hope that he and Kim will stick together this time.”

Another wrote: “Bloody loved Kim & Andrew, I’m shipping them back together.”

Another wrote: “Love Andrew coming back, would love to see a happy end for him and Kim.”