Watch The Four Hobbits from LOTR Reunited At A Restaurant, Making A Day Of A Nearby Fan

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingWhile the film may have brought Middle Earth into our lives in a very tangible, on-screen manner just over twenty years ago, the franchise still brings great joy and laughter to its fans. A fan from nearby found himself in the shire and enjoyed a meal near the four famous hobbits. Lord of the Rings reunion .

One fan saw his geek dreams come true when he and his wife sat down at dinner next to four people. Lord of the Rings hobbits. Frodo Baggins’ Elijah Wood and Samwise Gamgee’s Sean Astin were joined for dinner at the restaurant by none other than Pippin and Merry, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, respectively. See the evidence here. Lord of the Rings hobbit reunion in Monaghan’s official Instagram post, below:

If you find yourself grinning from ear to ear when looking at the photo, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. This photo is a joy beyond words. It looks like there was a lot of joy while taking it. Just look at Dominic Monaghan’s face, it’s pure hobbit fun.

Peep that face peeking out behind Dominic Monaghan’s, though, and you’ll see an elated fan photobombing probably one of the most cherished images he’ll ever find himself in (sorry wedding photos and new baby births). Monaghan also gives Monaghan credit in the photo caption.

The event wasn’t just captured once in this photo, though, because the photobomber himself basically live-tweeted the whole encounter. Even though he *swore* he wouldn’t intervene in their lowkey reunion, he totally did in the best way possible, as we get to kind of relive it through his many tweets. Here’s the words behind the first innocent post on fan Cam Olsen’s Twitter He claimed that he was completely “geeking out”Sharing a space with four hobbits is a better option:

My wife and me went out for dinner, and we were seated next Elijah Woods and Sean Astin.

I’m going to respect their space and not bother them, and playing it cool and all, but I’m definitely geeking out.

A series of tweets follow the tweet, updating his followers. Now everyone who found the encounter between a man with his hobbit heroes as charming as mine, on the development of the dining experience, is updated. One point, he admits to photobombing the photo of the Lord of the Rings actors. He then sends out another tweet proving that he was not. “playing it cool and all”:

I couldn’t help it. I thanked them both for their efforts in bringing LOTR into being. They were so kind and I shook Sean Astin’s hand. Tonight was a great experience with the Shire.

I am certain that the four of them are true. Lord of the RingsStars noticed that the fan was a hobbit and he freaked out about his dinner. But, they were kind enough to let him have his way. While being recognized as a hobbit in public is probably a regular occurrence that comes with being a part of one of the most beloved franchises in the world, it’s got to feel good when fans thank you for your work and know your Fans have been able to connect with characters They will be able to have a special place in their fantasies.