Watch Lizzo perform with a cardboard cutout of Chris Evans during a show in his hometown

Will Lizzo ever live up to her drunk DM to Chris Evans or will she never get it? The hilariously funny singer went viral more than a year ago. She was photographed with Captain America actor The situation continues to be called back. A cardboard cutout Evans, made in Evans’ hometown of Boston, was recently seen at Evans’ show. It found its way onto the stage and became part one of Evans’ dance numbers. It was a memorable moment for concertgoers.

Tons of fans took to social media following Lizzo’s show in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday in order to share an already-iconic sight of the singer performing “Tempo”Chris Evans was pictured on stage, alongside a cardboard cutout. This one is great! TikTok post:

The cutout shows the Marvel alumnus in a blue suit, with a Boston Bruins jersey atop and a sign around him that says “Welcome to Boston, Lizzo.” It’s unclear whether the songstress brought the cutout herself for the occasion of being in the actor’s hometown or a fan brought it for her, but considering her reactions, I’d imagine it was the mastermind of a fan.

As Chris Evans sang, her dancers moved around the cardboard cutout. The entertainer wrapped her arm around the cutout before saying, “At one point.” “bye, bitch”then handing it over to a security officer. Of course, I’m slightly disappointed that the actual Evans didn’t come to the show himself, but this was hilarious.

Lizzo went to TikTok in April 2021 to share her laughter at DMing the actor. He then revealed that he had replied that there was “no shame in a drunk DM” and he’d “done worse on”He is the Instagram. The Knives outAlumnus shared his admiration for her music with others.

Ever since then, a lot of fans have been shipping Lizzo and Chris Evans, with one TikToker even illustrating how the pair’s child might look. There were even “rumors”The couple were in fact having a baby together, even though they were false. Evans even played along! He said that his mother would be thrilled about the news.

The “Truth Hurts”The singer has revealed that she requested the actor to play the piano on her latest album. He declined, saying that he didn’t have time. “would need a few more years of lessons.” While the two, the Grammy winner is currently dating comedian Myke Wright, who she recently confessed that she’s “in love” with, via Billboard .