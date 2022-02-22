Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Bleachers’ ‘I Wanna Get Better’

Kelly Clarkson gave her best Jack Antonoff impression on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing Bleachers’ 2014 hit single “I Wanna Get Better.” The singer was joined by her live band as part of her Kellyoke series on the talk show.

Clarkson previously covered Bleachers’ “Don’t Take The Money” back in 2020. She’s also shared the stage with the pop-rock band during past concerts.

Although Clarkson is busy with her daytime show, it was recently announced that the singer, alongside Snoop Dogg, will serve as host of American Song Contest, the Eurovision-styled singing competition premiering on NBC this March. First announced in August 2020 and modeled after the annual Eurovision Song Contest, the American Song Contest will 56 artists — one from all 50 states, plus one from Washington, D.C. and five U.S. territories — to compete for the country’s best new hit song.

The Voice veteran Clarkson, herself an American Idol winner, said in a statement, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Bleachers, meanwhile, will head out on a North American tour this spring. The group’s 2022 tour will kick off May 17 at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap July 29 at the Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York.