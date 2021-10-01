Watch Jonas Brothers’ New ‘Who’s in Your Head’ Video

Jonas Brothers have dropped the video for their latest single, “Who’s in Your Head.” The funky track was co-written by hitmakers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub. There are also several not-so-subtle product placements throughout the clip — everything from Vespa to Benjamin Moore Paint to Aperol and Lay’s Potato Chips.

The Christian Breslauer-directed video opens on an artist painting vibrant flowers while the band performs in a loft space lined with guitars and other gear. It cuts between those two scenes before the clip takes a surreal turn. The guys appear in paint-splashed clothing performing in another space, Joe Jonas relaxes inside a large cup of coffee (or in, this case, a cup of Joe), Nick Jonas sings at a hair salon, and Kevin Jonas cruises down a street undergoing construction on a scooter. The action culminates with the guys starting a dance party on an L.A. street with a marching band in tow.

“I wanna know who’s in your head/Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding,” they sing on the chorus. “Who’s in your bed/Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleeping/Got lost in your halo halo/I just wanna know/Now who’s in your head in your head/I wanna know who’s in your head.”

Jonas Brothers are in the midst of their Remember This tour featuring Kelsea Ballerini as support. It wraps on October 27th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.