Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sherylle Ralph perform the beloved song impromptu.

The legacy of DreamgirlsIt is a strong choice amongst prominent Hollywood actors. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph originated the role of Deena Jones, scoring a Tony nomination n the process. Jennifer Hudson, a twenty-two year old actress, went from American IdolContestant had to prove that she could act as Effie white in the film adaptation. This won her an Oscar. Despite having the musical in common, the two Hollywood powerhouses haven’t shared a DreamgirlsFrom this moment to recently. You can see the Dreamgirls performing the beloved song impromptu.

The dream moment happened during the second week of Hudson’s self-titled talk show. The interaction was more special as the two women celebrated Ralph’s historic Emmy win. The conversation soon turned towards the Tony Award-winning musical, as the two actresses connected because of their common ground. The Abbott ElementaryAfter Hudson asked about her experience in the original production, star recalls being intimidated and threw out by Dreamgirl Lorette Devine. She thought she had lost her audition due to her song choice. Her name was called at end of day. After she remembered her Broadway days, the talk-show host performed the title song in an impromptu performance. Watch The clip below to see the awestruck Jennifer Hudson follow Sheryl Lee Ralph’s lead.

Hudson turned into a complete fangirl trying to follow Ralph’s moves. It was hilarious and sweet to watch the EGOT winner fall behind. MoeshaAn alum taught the singer dancing lessons. Watch the American Idol alum melt into the Emmy winner’s arms capped off the feel-good nature of the shared moment. A nice touch was the hug between the actresses.

The sight of the two women on the same stage was an excellent visual, given the difficult start to the original version. DreamgirlsThe film adaptation. Now it appears that Deena Jones, the original actress from Effie White, are united in a musical sisterhood for the rest of their lives.

Original DreamgirlsThe Broadway musical was a huge success upon its opening in December 1981. Broadway musical won 11 Tony nominations. Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Leading Actress in a Musical. Jennifer Holliday, however, lost out to Ralph. The film adaptation added to the stage musical’s legacy when released in 2006. It was a commercial success and a critical hit. The musical movie was a huge success in awards season, with Jennifer Hudson winning the Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG awards, as well as Academy awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Fans can now see Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard weekly, with Abbott Elementary’s sophomore season premiering on September 21 at 9 pm EST on ABC. Jennifer Hudson has high hopes right now. The Jennifer Hudson ShowThe series airs in daily syndicated television. That doesn’t mean Hudson put her film career to the side, as she is attached to star in the action-thriller BreatheThe female-centric collection Tell it like a woman. Although neither actress will be seen in a film that premieres in 2022 by the studio, many other movies are still scheduled to release this year.