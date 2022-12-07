Watch How to Watch People’s Choice Awards

It’s that time of the year again!

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, tonight’s “People’s Choice Awards” is perfect for star gazing, as the annual ceremony honors Hollywood staples Lizzo and Ryan Reynolds and features celebrity presenters Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Hyland, among others.

Featuring a performance from New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain will also take the stage for a medley of her greatest hits while also debuting her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Learn how to see the 2022 "People's Choice Awards" When it airs on Tuesday, Dec.

How long is it? “People’s Choice Awards?”

The 2022 awards will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch E!’s red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the action from where? “People’s Choice Awards?”

You can view the Awards on NBC or E!. The stream is also available. “People’s Choice Awards” On the NBC Website, E! Website Or The NBC App With a cable login

The red carpet coverage will stream live on the E! E!.

Who hosts the event? “People’s Choice Awards?”

Kenan Thompson, Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar host of the ceremony.

The ceremony honors: “People’s Choice Awards?”

Besides Shania Twain receiving the Music Icon Award, as previously announced, Ryan Reynolds will receive the People’s Icon Award and Lizzo will be honored with the People’s Champion Award.

The complete list with all the nominees and categories can be found here Here. The vote for the awards 2022 is now closed.

Here are the celebrities who will be attending. “People’s Choice Awards?”

Amy Poehler, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Hyland and Billy Porter are among the celebrities who will present awards at tonight’s ceremony.

Other notable presenters include Sarah Michelle Gellar, George and Mayan Lopez, Nikki Glaser, Ana Gasteyer, Colin Hanks, David Spade, Dwyane Wade, Lil Rel Howery, McKenna Grace and The Miz & Maryse.