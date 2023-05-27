Watch Gwen Stefani transform from a fresh-faced, punk rock princess into a makeup mogul as well as tv star amid the plastic surgery rumors

GWEN Stefani, a music veteran for over 30 years, has dominated the industry. She has proven that, despite her age of 53 years old, she is still a young girl.

Gwen started her music career in No Doubt as a princess of punk rock. Now, Gwen is a pop and makeup icon.

16 Gwen Stefani with No Doubt Credit: Getty

16 Gwen’s own cosmetic line / gxvebeauty

She released four albums in her solo career.

Rich Girl Hollaback Girl The Sweet Escape and Rich Girl are just a few of her hits.

Love, Angel, Music, Baby, her debut album, has sold more than one million copies.

Gwen Stefani, a pop icon turned reality star took part in The Voice’s judging duties for five years.

16 Gwen performing in 2002 with No Doubt Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Blake Shelton, her husband was there.

Check out the evolution of this pop star over the past few decades.

The 90’s CHICK

During the 1990s, Gwen was the lead singer of the rock group No Doubt — where she quickly rose to fame.

16 Gwen Stefani, 1998 MTV Video Music Awards Credit: Getty Contributor

It’s My Life was released in 1986, followed by Don’t Speak and Hey Baby.

In 2012, the band released their latest album Push and Shove.

Gwen was known for wearing face jewels and being a “punk princess” during this period.

Gwen stuns on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards in 1998 with blue hair and space buns. She also added a bit of glitter to her body.

16 Gwen wore jewelry near her eye in the 90s Credit: Getty

She had a matching furry bikini to her hair, and face jewels around the eyes.

Gwen loved her hair, especially the pink color that was a hint at her blonde locks.

No Doubt’s rocker also wore a lip color in burgundy, giant hoops and an outfit with cheetah prints and v-necks.

Gwen wore a lot of chain belts.

16 Gwen has undergone a transformation over the course of her life. Credit: Getty Contributor

“It was the ’90s after all, so any guy who was a skater or a punk wore a chain belt,” she told Vogue.

The clothes I wore made me look like a boy from the waist up.

HOLLABACK GIRLS

Early in 2000, No Doubt’s star began working on her own music.

16 Gwen Stefani in 2001 at Billboard Music Awards Credit: Getty

Hollaback Girl was her first solo top-ten single, and she had four more hits in the Top 10.

Gwen changed her style a little during this time. She removed the face jewels, but continued to wear a lot of jewelry.

She was often seen wearing funky clothes with unique designs.

She had on many different types of clothing, including belly shirts with plaid, skinny jeans in fishnets and large belts.

16 Gwen Stefani’s Hollaback Girl was released in 2005. Credit: YouTube

Gwen’s hair began turning blonde during the era.

She had thicker eyebrows but kept the same stunning lip color.

REALITY TV Star

In her tenure on The Voice she served as a judge in many seasons.

In 2014, she became a court judge.

After Carter Rubin took home the win for Stefani’s team in season 19, she took a small break from the hit competition show.

16 Gwen Judged The Voice on many Seasons Credit: Getty Images – Getty

She was later replaced by Nick Jonas, who originally made his coaching debut in season 18.

Despite confirming the departure at the time, Stefani didn’t give a specific reason, but it is not uncommon for coaches to take a break.

After season 19 of The Voice ended, she released her first solo single in years, titled Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

Season 20 was reportedly filming at the same time as season 19 was wrapping up, so it’s possible Stefani was too busy working on new music to take on that type of commitment.

16 Blake Shelton and Gwen Shelton met on a reality show Credit: Getty

Blake’s wife, country singer Miranda Lambert is also retiring from the show as a judge.

BUSINESSWOMAN

Gwen’s own line of makeup, GVVE, was launched in 2022.

The brand’s description is “clean, cruelty-free and vegan.”

Four lipsticks named after songs were launched. The brand now sells eyeshadow, mascara, eyebrow pencils and other products.

16 Gwen released her own makeup brand in 2022. / gxvebeauty

“This is not another celebrity [brand] — I’m not a celebrity, I am me, from Anaheim. Gwen told The Hollywood Reporter that she was “obsessed with makeup for my whole life”.

OBSESSED

In the year 2021, in a candid conversation with Australia’s Stellar magazine, Gwen did admit that she is obsessed with how she is aging, adding that growing older in the public eye can be especially difficult.

“It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life,” she shared.

It can be intimidating, especially for women and those who are in the limelight. But you overcome it by being the best version of yourself on the inside.

16 Gwen became famous in the rock group No Doubt /Gwen Stefani

Gwen added: “People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m aging, too.”

PLASTIC SURGICAL CARE?

Gwen appeared “unrecognizable” on some photos and in public appearances.

She may have had some cosmetic surgery.

Sephora recently posted an ad to its Instagram page featuring Gwen, 53, and some products from her makeup brand.

16 Gwen supporting her makeup brand / Gwenstefani

What’s new at Sephora?! Gwen Stefani says, “I was about to apply some Long Wear lip gloss,” while holding up her trademark red lipgloss.

Gwen is then seen twirling around in a dress with red and white dots, displaying various poses.

Rich Girl’s platinum blonde hair was also combed back and arranged in a bun at the top of her upper head.

The Grammy Award winner was lauded by fans in the comments of this post. “Lol” was accompanied by a fire-emoji.

A second fan replied with snarky wit: “It is called a facelift. Her stretched-out face and the hairline that is missing in front of her ears are signs. The tell-tale signs are her stretched face and hairline missing around the front of ears. “Many of my friends also had this done.”

Gwen wore the same look on stage at the CMT Awards, sporting the same hair and makeup look but she had changed into a white mini dress with red polka dots and a red bra top peeking out from underneath.

16 Gwen at the CMT Awards in 2023 Mega Agency Credit

The fans are accusing her once again.

One person commented: “I am getting to the point where I no longer recognize her.”

One person said: “Wow..that’s an extreme facelift.”

Another critic said: “I get 2023 Madonna vibes from the plastic slanted eyebrows.” I’m not a fan.

Another person said: “I nearly didn’t recognise you.”

Another fifth critic commented, “Frightening plastic look.”

16 Gwen, her husband Blake and they got married in 2020 Credit: Reuters