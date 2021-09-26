Watch Gal Gadot Beat Up Ryan Reynolds in New Clip (Video)

If you ever wanted to see Wonder Woman beat the everliving crap out of Deadpool, Netflix will give you the chance with “Red Notice,” a new heist film starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, which just got a new clip as part of Netflix’s “TUDUM” showcase.

In the clip, Reynolds plays Nolan Booth, an art thief who forms an unlikely alliance with FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson) to hunt down “The Bishop” (Gadot), another art thief who has a red notice — an international arrest warrant — issued against her by Interpol. When the three run into each other at a museum, a fight breaks out over one of three priceless golden Faberge eggs. But in the case of The Bishop and Nolan, that fight turns out to be pretty one-sided.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper,” is the director, with Johnson producing alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. The film is set for release on Netflix on Nov. 12.

Watch the beatdown — er, sneak peek — in the video above.