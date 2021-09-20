watch every PS5 game trailer from the event

IT WAS the PlayStation Showcase 2021 last night and Sony brought out the big guns with a sneak peek at a ton of exclusives.

PS5 gamers are in for a treat with some amazing looking games coming their way.

3 Marvel’s Wolverine Credit: Sony

3 God of War Ragnarok Credit: Sony

3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Credit: Sony

It’s worth noting that not all of the shown at the PlayStation Showcase titles are PS5 exclusive titles – PS4 players will also be able to get in on the action.

Even though we are one year into the new console generation, the PS5 and Xbox Series X remain extremely difficult to obtain.

These consoles are not inexpensive, so cutting off entire player bases to cater to next-gen (current gen) isn’t an ideal solution.

Although cross-gen games are often criticized for not fully utilising the new hardware properly, it is possible to make it work in the current environment.

Let’s get to it.

God of War Ragnarok

The sequel to 2018’s God of War picks up a few years after the events of the first game unfolded.

Atreus wants to know what his future holds while Kratos hopes to keep him from making the same mistakes. Classic father/ son problems – with the exception of gods, monsters, and general mythical goings on.

Freya, Thor and the other characters will be on their minds. However, the new combat abilities should keep them away. God of War Ragnarok, which will release on PS4/PS5 in 2022, is scheduled to be released.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man was a veritable hit when it landed on the PS4, and now we’re getting a follow-up that’s set to be just as epic.

Tony Todd, the Candyman actor and Spider-Man comic book creator, voices Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be exclusive to the PS5 so PS4 gamers will have to upgrade their hardware. It will be available in 2023.

Marvel’s Wolverine

This is the briefest of teases, but PlayStation fans are already pumped at the prospect of a Wolverine game.

Insomniac Games is working on the title.

The game is still very early in development but will deliver an “emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay”.

There’s no release date yet, but judging by the PS blog post, it’s set to be a PS5 exclusive as well.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 looks absolutely stunning, and fans of the series will be pleased to hear that it’s going to be a cross-gen release coming to both PS4 and PS5.

GT7 will have the long-requested campaign mode and an improved livery editor. It also features legendary circuits like Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring.

There have been many hours spent on weather simulations. The players can customize their cars with a variety of tuning options.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available on PlayStation consoles March 4, 2022. It is only a few months away.

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy

And we’re back to Marvel again with a brand new trailer for Guardian’s of the Galaxy.

The story is set 12 years after events in the Galactic War. It sees the band reunite after a break and have been together for less than one year.

They are responsible for causing yet another disaster, as it happens so often.

With some assistance from new faces, they will stop it. Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy will be available on PS4 and PS5 starting October 26, 2021.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Star Wars fans will be champing at the bit so see more about this Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has teamed up with Aspyr Media to rebuild the classic RPG “from the ground up”.

We’re expecting a major upgrade considering that the original release was almost 20 years ago.

KOTOR will launch as a PS5 exclusive and will eventually be available on PC.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

On the topic of awesome remakes, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are getting remastered for PS5 and PC.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection bundle is coming to PS5 in early 2022. The PC version will release “shortly after”.

GTA 5 and GTA Online

Unless you’ve been under a rock since 2013, chances are you’ll have caught GTA 5 on one of the many consoles it’s been available on since it hit the PS3 and Xbox 360.

Rockstar has released GTA 5 (and GTA Online) for PS5 (and Xbox Series X) March 20, 2022.

PlayStation Plus members receive a bonus, allowing them to claim GTA$1,000,000 every month on their PlayStation Store.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is looking more intriguing by the minute, and it’s a PS5 exclusive that will utilise the hardware to the fullest.

That means taking advantage of the PS5’s ray tracing and 3D audio technologies, as well as the SSD for “near-zero loading times”.

Tango Softworks will also incorporate DualSense controller technology for an added level of immersion.

Ghostwire Tokyo will be coming to PS5 sometime in 2022, although we don’t yet know the exact release date.

We had a chance to look at many titles during the PlayStation Showcase. But this roundup is focused on exclusives and the games we are most excited for.

You can head to the PlayStation blog’s recap for more on the games that are coming your way.

Read the latest stories for PS5

Keep up-to-date with all the Xbox news

Read the latest gaming news

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered… Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

PS5 vs Xbox Series X – which one is better?

What are the Pokemon Go Eevee Evolutions and how do they compare?

Everything you need to know about Roblox

Who created Fortnite?

Most popular Roblox games

All the GTA 5 mods and cheats

Best video games for 2021

How to get free Robux

Top 100 rated players in FIFA 21

How many people play Fortnite?

Deathloop official story trailer

In other PlayStation news, PS4 and PS5 players can jump into the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta this weekend.

Fortnite’s Season 7 Finale is scheduled for this weekend. Don’t miss Operation Sky Fire, which will be held simultaneously.

Parents who are unsure about their children’s love for Fortnite should also read Anne Fish’s story. She shares her journey from a supportive mother to becoming an esports organization signee.

We will pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?