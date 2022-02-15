Watch every new trailer here

The Super Bowl LVI is finally over, which means we got all the trailers out for upcoming movies and TV shows. Oh, and we know who won and who lost the big game, although more people might be interested in the movie and TV series clips that studios paid big money to have them play out during the most anticipated sporting event of February.

Disney’s Marvel projects got prominent placement during the Super Bowl, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight getting brand new clips. The former also has a full trailer that offers plenty of extra footage compared to the Super Bowl trailer version.

But we also saw several other exciting trailers for movies and TV series on track to premiere in 2022. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Nope, and Jurassic World: Dominion are such examples. You’ll find all of them below.

Ambulance

Out on April 8th, Ambulance is a Michael Bay action movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It might not be immediately clear in the Super Bowl trailer, but the movie is about two robbers stealing an ambulance after a failed hit.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The new Doctor Strange 2 trailer is probably one of the most anticipated Super Bowl 2022 trailers. You’ll find below both the trailer version released during the Big Game, and the full trailer that Marvel posted online. The film hits theaters on May 6th, featuring an incredible cast. Most of the surprises aren’t in the trailer, however.

Jurassic World: Dominion

We saw the full Jurassic World: Dominion trailer a few days ago, but Universal also made a shorter version for the Super Bowl. Dominion will premiere on June 10th, bringing back the original Jurassic Park cast.

Moon Knight

Marvel’s first big project of spring 2022 is Moon Knight. The TV show starts streaming on Disney Plus on March 30th, with the Super Bowl trailer available below.

Nope

As funny Jordan Peele is, he keeps making thriller and horror stories, and Nope is his next movie that will terrify audiences. Nope premieres on July 22nd, when we’ll find out exactly what you call a bad miracle.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Also out on April 8th is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, going head to head against Ambulance. The Super Bowl trailer brings back some of the characters from the first installment in the franchise, teasing the new adventures of this beloved character.

The Lost City

The Lost City has fun Jungle Cruise and Red Notice vibes, and there’s nothing bad about that. Especially when you realize that Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe are starring in this movie. It opens on March 25th, and the Super Bowl trailer below might be enough to convince you to see it.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has an annoying title that everyone will struggle to remember. What matters here is that it’s Amazon’s attempt at creating its own Game of Thrones-level story around the amazing Lord of the Rings universe. And we’ll all want to watch it. We’ll have to wait until September 2nd to see it, and the Super Bowl trailer below will make the wait harder.