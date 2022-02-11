Watch Duke Deuce and Rico Nasty in New ‘Falling Off’ Video

Watch Duke Deuce and Rico Nasty in New 'Falling Off' Video
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Duke Deuce and Rico Nasty link up in the video for new song “Falling Off.”

In the clip, Rico performs alongside Duke Deuce, the woozy closeup shots and flashing strobe lights conveying urgency as they rock out on stage and in other locations. “All this damn money, got my Levi jeans swole/Come here baby I just want your mind, body, soul,” Duke raps. “If 12 get behind us then you better not fold/You keep it gutter with me, baby we can rock and roll.”

“We bring the sticks and the hammers/Blow out your light like a candle, my bitches they go on commando,” Rico raps during her verse, later she proclaims she’s a “rockstar bitch… I’m a glamorous bitch.”

In November, Rico Nasty dropped the video for her single “Money” featuring Flo Milli. The song interpolates samples from 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some Pussy” and Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing” in a cash-loving romp. She also released the singles “Buss” and “Magic.” Duke Deuce’s debut studio album, Duke Nukem, arrived early last year.

 

Latest News

Previous articleNew Amsterdam Adds A New Antagonist For Season 4, So What About Veronica Fuentes?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact