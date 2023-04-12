Watch Cruel Instruction on Lifetime streaming

You are wondering where you can stream Cruel Instruction. HITC has you covered.

Many movies are overlooked upon release, but there are some that make us want to go back and check it out.

Lifetime fans will be pleased to know that there are many films from the original productions that get a new life after airing.

Cruel Instruction, which is the latest example, follows efforts such as The Girl Who Escaped, The Kara Robinson Story.

With viewers seeking it out, let’s address where to watch the Cruel Instruction movie on streaming.

You can watch Cruel Instruction on Netflix.

Cruel instruction is available for rent from Amazon Prime Video at $2.99 or purchase starting from $3.99 in standard definition. You can also stream the movie on Vudu at $2.99 It’s not available as part of a Prime subscription and it’s not on Netflix.

Stanley M Brooks directs this film, which is based upon actual events. The story follows Kayla Adams (16 years old) who, after being expelled from her school, is sent to a youth residential rehabilitation center.

Kayla shares a room with Amanda, a little girl who knows a lot about such centers and warns Kayla of the cruel and shocking methods used by staff.

We follow Kayla as she experiences the horrors attributable to those in control. This forces Kayla to join Amanda and try to make it through their ordeal.

Cruel Instruction cast

Check out below the Cruel Instruction Cast Members and each of their respective roles:

Kayla Adams with Kelcey Mwema

Morgan Taylor Campbell is Amanda Scheff

Camryn Manheim as Miss Connie

Sydney Scotia as Maggie

Calder Stewart plays Bryce

Mackenzie Murdock as Trent

Meghan Grant is Hilary

Julia Benson, Carly Scheff

Cynthia Bailey is Karen Adams

Ray Adams as Viv Leacock

Nicole Muñoz as Sofia

Genea Charpentier is Lindsay

Tiernan Hickson is Dawn

Sidney Quesnelle, Ashley

Juanita Lea Matina

Colleen wheeler, Irene

Jason Gray-Stanford plays Mr. Seckerling

Xantha Radiley, Nurse Patty

‘These are stories that need to be told’

Kelcey used to be a journalist. Interviewed TV Fanatic opened up to her thoughts about taking on the project, and why she was excited to join.

“Yeah, when I was reading the script for it, I was like, wow, this is an incredibly serious movie inspired by true stories. You see a lot of things that are based on or inspired by true stories, but sometimes there’s a lot of fabrication that is added to make it palatable for TV, but this was just you can tell how real and raw it was.”

She added: “It’s a hard pill to swallow, but yes, these are stories that need to be told and heard. I’m so glad that you can see that from what we made, of what we put so much of our everything into it, heart and soul.”

Cruel Instruction can be rented on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu.

