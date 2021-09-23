Watch Christopher Meloni Revel in Being the “Zaddy of the Moment”

Watch Christopher Meloni Revel in Being the "Zaddy of the Moment"
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

“Zaddy” dearest!

Christopher Meloni has broken hearts and records playing detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Now, as season two of spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime returns tomorrow, Sept. 23, Meloni is finally owning his hot dad a.k.a. zaddy status. 

“To the best of my ability, but maybe I’m the zaddy of the moment and I humbly accept that, thank you,” Meloni exclusively teased during E! News’ Daily Pop on Sept. 22 at the 92nd Street Y. 

And, fans will get a special treat on Organized Crime this upcoming season. “It always feels great to have a job when you’re an actor,” Meloni joked. “But we have my mother Ellen Burstyn coming back, we have new guest stars coming. I’m really happy and ready to go.”

Meloni also is ready to fan those flames supporting audiences’ theory that Stabler and former partner Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, will end up together.

Latest News

Previous articleTyson Fury will cheer on rival Anthony Joshua from Las Vegas to keep super fight alive
Next articleCops release urgent warning as they hunt ‘high risk’ rapist, 37, with ‘gun’ tattoo on his back

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder