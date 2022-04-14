Watch Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement – Livestream

The Cannes Film Festival will announce the lineup for the 75th edition this morning at 11 a.m. Paris time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference will stream live from the UGC Normandie cinema on the Champs-Elysées.

The livestream can be seen on the Cannes website as well as the official Facebook page, Twitter feed and YouTube channel.

You can also watch it on Deadline here:

Deadline will also be updating the list as it is revealed live. Among big-ticket titles that are already confirmed are Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Warner Bros/Roadshow’s Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic Elvis.

Movies widely tipped to launch at the festival include George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton; and David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen.

As we revealed earlier this week, one movie that won’t be there, but which had been speculated to be part of the Official Selection, is Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear. Similarly, David Lynch shot down suggestions that he has a new movie heading to the Riviera.

Along with the roster of films, a key element that’s still a question mark is who will be this year’s jury president.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16-28, the first time it’s back in its regular slot since the pandemic began. In 2020, a mini-fest was held in October and last year, the event was held during a sweltering July with myriad safety protocols in place. France currently is restriction-free, but the fest may still have some measures in place.