Watch as a woman is beaten up and kicked out of her apartment.

Ludwid6| @ludwid6

It’s not always glamorous to live with roommates. It’s unlikely that you will find a large apartment in an area filled with beautiful and quirky people making a decent living, despite having no job. Sometimes it is the opposite. It can be expensive to stay with psychopaths that refuse to eat.

Advertisement continues as an article

Even worse, your roommate might refuse to pay rent. It doesn’t matter how hard you try to call them on it, they will usually have an excuse. This could feel like an insult. While you may sympathize with those going through hardships, the truth is that there are many of us who can uphold our responsibilities regardless of what happens in our lives. Why should anyone else receive a pass?

It’s not hard to hate people who mess with money. However, TikTok users may disagree with some of the women’s handling of the expulsion of a friend who hadn’t paid rent in three months. @ludwid6 shared a video clip in which she and her roommate changed the locks on their apartment. However, that was not the only thing they did to get rid of the housemate.

Advertisement continues as an article

All of their possessions were also packed in bags and they hired a moving service. A text overlay was placed on the video that said: “Girls’ night idea: Kicking your roommate out and sending her stuff home to her parents, bc she hadn’t paid rent in three months”.

Advertisement continues as an article

Ludwid6| @ludwid6

Ludwid6| @ludwid6

Advertisement continues as an article

Ludwid6| @ludwid6

While there is no shortage of people who can sympathize with the uploader, many others thought the uploader was making a “mean girls move” by posting videos of the eviction. Another commented, “Lol you’all are wrong for this.”

Advertisement continues as an article

Other people pointed out the possibility of the women being sued for wrongful eviction depending on their state and the rental agreement. It is possible that the landlord didn’t name the roommate in the lease. “I approve, but legally you can’t do this cuz it’s considered wrongful eviction. “At least in Cali,” wrote one commenter.

Ludwid6| @ludwid6

Advertisement continues as an article

One added that “if she’s on the leasing contract, y’all are gon have legal problems.” One added, “The entire act was super illegal.” It’s not difficult to dismiss people’s opinions online, particularly when it comes legal questions, but there seems to be precedent for evicting tenants even if they’re not named in the lease.

NOLO.com writes: “Keep in mind that—regardless of the roommate’s status on the lease or rental agreement—it is never legal to physically remove or lock out a tenant (or a roommate who might have legal rights similar to a tenant’s) from a rental.”

Advertisement continues as an article

Ludwid6| @ludwid6

There’s always a chance the ex-evictee might want to retaliate against the one who kicked them out.

Advertisement continues as an article

Ludwid6| @ludwid6