Watch Angels and Airwaves Showcase 'Timebomb' on 'Kimmel'
By Tom O'Brien
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Tom Delonge’s Angels and Airwaves stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent song “Timebomb.”

The track, which opens with a tangle of rich synths straight out of the Giorgio Moroder songbook, is an emotive post-punk punch, with Delonge crooning, “I really want to hold you/Your heart is like time bomb/And it’s going to start to kill you.”

“’Timebomb’ is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow,” Delonge said in a statement when the song dropped. “I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart.”

“Timebomb” comes off the band’s latest album, Lifeforms, which arrived September 24th via Rise Records/BMG. The album marks Angels and Airwaves’ sixth LP and first in seven years, following 2014’s The Dream Walker. 

In characteristic fashion, the band announced the new song and album — as well as an upcoming tour — via a partnership with Sent Into Space, which found them launching a renewable hydrogen capsule into space, where it played the entire LP and displayed the upcoming tour dates.

“This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path,” Delonge said of the new music.

Angels and Airwaves have a North American tour scheduled in support of Lifeforms. It will kick off September 29th in Riverside, California, and wrap November 7th in San Diego.

 

