Watch Angels and Airwaves Showcase ‘Timebomb’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tom Delonge’s Angels and Airwaves stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their recent song “Timebomb.”

The track, which opens with a tangle of rich synths straight out of the Giorgio Moroder songbook, is an emotive post-punk punch, with Delonge crooning, “I really want to hold you/Your heart is like time bomb/And it’s going to start to kill you.”

“’Timebomb’ is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow,” Delonge said in a statement when the song dropped. “I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart.”

“Timebomb” comes off the band’s latest album, Lifeforms, which arrived September 24th via Rise Records/BMG. The album marks Angels and Airwaves’ sixth LP and first in seven years, following 2014’s The Dream Walker.

In characteristic fashion, the band announced the new song and album — as well as an upcoming tour — via a partnership with Sent Into Space, which found them launching a renewable hydrogen capsule into space, where it played the entire LP and displayed the upcoming tour dates.

“This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path,” Delonge said of the new music.

Angels and Airwaves have a North American tour scheduled in support of Lifeforms. It will kick off September 29th in Riverside, California, and wrap November 7th in San Diego.