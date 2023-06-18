Watch All of the Celebrity Dog Dads with Their Adorable Puppy

Celebs and their pets have become the perfect partners.

Chris Evans, Justin Theroux, Liam HemsworthYou can also find out more about the following: John LegendHere are a few celebrities who enjoy posting pictures with their adorable pets. As seen on his You can also Instagram Evans wouldn’t be able to get very far without Dodger his best dog friend.

Then, in the year 2021. Avengers The star posted footage from his very first meeting with Dodger. The star captioned a photo with “This is when I first met Dodger”. You can also Instagram video. I was in Savannah filming for a movie and the scene that took place there happened to be at a dog shelter. The day I went to the shelter, I didn’t have any intention of adopting a pet. However, as soon as I saw this dog I knew that he would be coming home with me.

Theroux, like Evans, also gives glimpses of his relationship with Kuma. Early in June, the dog father celebrated a milestone with Kuma.

“TODAY! “TODAY! He captioned an assortment of cute photos. You can visit your local dog shelter if you want to get a puppy. The Kumas would LOVE to improve your life.