Was Jack Nicholson really granted secret access to the Playboy Mansion?

Nicholson, along with other celebrities of the time, bought and lived in an estate in Los Angeles’ iconic Mullholland Drive at the height his fame in 1970s. Marlon Brando. Hugh Hefner had his Playboy Mansion here, and it was certainly well-appointed. There was an extensive outdoor swimming pool, a gym in the home, exotic animals, and a gourmet kitchen that is open 24 hours a day. Vanity Fair. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of their best friend’s 24/7 free kitchen?

Some Playboy employees allegedly found an old set if blueprints from 1970s to plan the construction of underground tunnels connecting Jack Nicholson’s home directly with the Playboy mansion. Business Insider. This tunnel system was also proposed by fellow Hollywood stars Kirk Douglas, James Caan, and Warren Beatty. Business Insider noted that the tunnel plans were abandoned after Hugh Hefner decided he was no longer the ultimate playboy and settled with Kimberley Conrad.