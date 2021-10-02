Was Donald Trump Really able to ask a judge for his Twitter account to be reactivated?

A former President Donald Trump requested that a Florida federal judge force Twitter to restore his account. The GuardianReports state that Trump sued Twitter for violating his rights on October 1st. He claimed that Twitter banned him using the platform due to pressure. “political rivals in Congress.” ReutersAccording to reports, Trump claimed that Twitter was among his court filings. “allowed the Taliban to tweet regularly”However, the platform is not for sale. “censored him during his presidency.”

Trump’s Twitter lawsuit against the ex-leader goes against reports. “happy”removing the social media platform. In February, Trump aide Jason Miller told The London TimesThe former president was “happier”More “relaxed”After being banned from Twitter. Trump’s second legal action against Twitter is the October 1 court filing.

Trump filed a lawsuit in July against Google, Twitter, Facebook. the three companies’ CEOs, claiming he was a victim of censorship. According to the BBCTrump made the following statement during a press release from his Bedminster New Jersey property. “We are demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well.”According to The Washington PostLegal experts do not expect that the July lawsuits will be heard in court. We’ll keep you updated on Trump’s court news!