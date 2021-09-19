Warzone and Black Ops Cold War – here’s how

PRIME Gaming is offering members some choice Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War loot.

The three bundle drops include Call of Duty: Mobile as well as the main titles.

3 Kick-Off bundle – Bogged Down Credit: Activision

3 World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Pack Credit: Activision

3 World Series of Warzone bundle Credit: Activision

Players will get a range of goodies, including Operator skins, Calling Card, weapon blueprints, and more.

While some bundles are currently available, others will not be active until a certain date. There is more to come in the future.

Bogged Down bundle

Epic ‘Swamp’ Woods Operator Skin

Legendary ‘Track Master’ SMG Weapon Blueprint

Epic ‘Monsoon’ Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Epic ‘Swamp Mudder’ Emblem

Rare ‘True North’ Weapon Sticker

This bundle can be claimed for free until October 12, 2021, and items can be used in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Pack

Epic ‘Stolen Crown’ Calling Card

One hour Double XP Token

One hour Double Weapon XP Token

This bundle can be claimed for free until October 12, 2021, and items can be used in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

World Series of Warzone Bundle

Legendary ‘Shopping Cart’ Assault Rifle Blueprint

Legendary ‘Management Material’ SMG Blueprint

Epic ‘Crown’ Weapon Charm

Epic ‘Killcam Staredown’ Calling Card

This bundle can be claimed for free until October 12, 2021, and items can be used in Black Ops Cold War upon redemption.

They will be available in Warzone only if you wait until October 7.

The blog post says there’s more content drops on the way, including for Call of Duty: Mobile, so we’ll keep you updated when they roll out.

On the page, you will also find instructions on how the bundles can be claimed.

