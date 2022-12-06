Warriors of Future features over 1900 CGI shots. Sci-fi VFX fan favorites are impressed

Warriors of Future boasts over 1,900 CGI shots. The Hong Kong science-fiction movie impressed fans with its VFX sets.

Netflix should have more content available for streaming from all over the globe, particularly from Asia’s growing film market. Thankfully, Netflix has just expanded its library of Asian content with the highly anticipated Hong Kong science fiction movie, Warriors of Future – released for OTT streaming on December 2.

Although the plot and acting aren’t the best, the outstanding VFX showcases how crucial this is to both Hong Kong productions as well Western investors watching blockbuster movies from the region.

Louis Koo, the producer and star actor for Warriors of Future has revealed that there are over 1,900 CGI images in Warriors of Future. They even had to animate certain sections to ensure that actors knew what was happening around them.

Warriors of Future must reinvent the VFX Wheel

It cost $56 Million to make Warriors of Future. A significant portion of this budget had to go on VFX because the sci-fi action film featured many CGI shots.

Louis Koo (producer and actor) has now revealed that Louis Koo was the director of CGI. Louis explained that their team worked on CGI for over a full year before they started filming. Louis also said how it was necessary to build the technology themselves instead of using foreign experts.

“Instead of relying on foreign expertise, we wanted to do everything ourselves, not just the story but also the computer-generated imagery (CGI). We spent a year on CGI work before we started shooting, and are so eager to show the world that our CGI techniques are top level and of an international standard.” – Louis Koo, via Netflix Media Center.

Koo would explain then how “by producing such a high-quality blockbuster, we are opening a new window for Asian motion pictures in the future.” This would allow the 52-year-old to share in that. “we spent three to four years working on the script, and I wanted the fast-paced rhythm of the plot to propel the storytelling.”

Warriors of Future contains over 1,900 CGI images. Post-production took a lot of work, so the storyboard team made animated shorts of some VFX scenes to help actors visualize the scene better.

“This movie has over 1,900 CGI shots. For example, there is a battle scene that takes place on an elevated highway that is entirely CGI. We actually looked at all such highways in Hong Kong, but we couldn’t find one that was long enough for the needs of the scene.” – Louis Koo, via Netflix Media Center.

“We wanted the actors to understand how the sequence would look after all the effects were put in, so we created an animated version of it to show them so they could picture it better,” Koo stated.

The good news is that Koo would also reveal that a prequel movie to Warriors of Future was in early development – see for more information here.

While Warriors of Future received mixed reviews from critics but was praised for its visual spectacle and VFX, it still garnered high praise.

“Special effects aficionados can probably breathe a sigh of relief upon seeing the wall-to-wall dystopian visual details – which occasionally merge with Hong Kong landmarks – in Warriors of Future, the directing debut of visual effects veteran Ng Yuen-fai.” – South China Morning Post.

LeisureByte These are some notes “In terms of CGI, it is quite impressive in places but in the fight sequences, it’s a blink-and-miss kind of situation. The actions are pretty quick and often indistinguishable to realise who is hitting whom.”

“Warriors of Future ended up being more than a one-off theatrical experience, but an actual showreel of future CGI-driven Hong Kong films to come. Computer effects aside, seeing Hong Kong actors in mech suits battling robots was an eye-opening spectacle in itself. Finally, when the credits rolled, everybody intuitively stayed in their seats and waited for the mid-credits scene like a Marvel movie. It all felt very communal.” – Fan review, via IMDB.

