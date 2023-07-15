Warning: You can get a deadly illness from hot tubs.

After a tourist was exposed to a potentially deadly disease in a hot tub at a resort, an urgent warning has been released.

After taking a jacuzzi dip, the tourist at Dylan Coastal Resort, Laugharne in Wales, was diagnosed with a “potentially deadly” condition.

1 After a tourist was exposed to a potentially deadly disease in a hot tub at a popular destination, a warning has been released. Alamy

The patients were diagnosed with legionnaires disease, a lung infection caused by breathing in contaminated droplets of water.

As reported by Wales OnlineThe water was thoroughly tested.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Legionnaires’ disease “is a potentially fatal form of pneumonia and everyone is susceptible to infection”.

The HSE added that: “The bacterium Legionella pneumophila and related bacteria are common in natural water sources such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs but usually in low numbers.

You can also find them in special water systems like cooling towers and evaporative condensation, as well as hot and cold water system and spa pool.

“If conditions are favourable the bacteria may grow, increasing the risks of Legionnaires’ disease, and it is therefore important to control the risks by introducing appropriate measures.”

Dylan Coastal Resort has confirmed the information with The Mirror One of the resort’s hot tubs was found to contain dangerous bacteria.

The council has been communicating with Carmarthenshire Council’s environmental health department about the “one-off”.

The spokesperson said that the hot tub had been removed from the resort and an assessment of water management practices was made across the whole complex.

“This review has also included assessments and further training for members of staff responsible for this operation so as to ensure this never happens again.

We have apologized to the concerned family who were guests at the lodge.

This is the very first time such a thing has ever happened.

Safety of guests was deemed “essential” by the company.

Carmarthenshire councillor Ann Davies, cabinet member for planning policy and rural affairs, said: “The environmental health section of the council are aware of the situation and investigations are ongoing.”

