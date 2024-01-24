Warning: The Surprising Sleeping Position That Can Cause Serious Flight Damage – TikTok Videos Can’t Compete

Best Plane Sleeping Tips: A Sleep Expert Reveals the Secrets

Step on board with confidence and learn the secrets to getting quality sleep on your next flight.

How to Sleep Comfortably on a Plane: Tips from a Sleep Expert

If you’re traveling and aiming to get some shut-eye while on a plane, you might think that the mere act of falling asleep is already a win. However, the position in which you rest can significantly affect the quality of your sleep. For long flights, positioning yourself optimally is quite challenging.

Your trusted advisor on this matter is James Leinhardt, a sleep posture expert and the founder of Levitex—a company specializing in sleep science-informed mattresses and pillows. With a whopping 679,000 followers on TikTok, James shares essential guidance on optimal sleeping positions to ensure you get the rest you need, even on an airplane.

The Right Posture for a Quality Nap

In a recent TikTok clip, James discussed the intricacies of achieving quality rest in a challenging environment—an airplane. He emphasized that adopting the right sleeping position while in economy class is not an impossible feat.

According to James, travelers should steer clear of sleeping with their arms crossed in front of their face while leaning forward onto the seat or table in front—a position that’s bound to bring discomfort. Instead, he proposes two key factors to boost comfort levels significantly.

Reclining Your Chair for Even Body Distribution

The first step to upping your comfort game is to recline your seat. Doing so ensures that your body is distributed more evenly, thereby reducing pressure on your bottom. This small yet impactful adjustment can work wonders for your overall comfort while airborne.

Ensuring Neck Support for Better Sleep

Neck support is paramount while trying to sleep on a plane. James recommends wrapping an old sweater around your neck, secured with an elastic band, to keep it from collapsing or drooping. This simple trick ensures that your neck receives the support it needs, making a significant difference in how rested you feel upon waking.

Supporting the Lower Back for Optimal Comfort

Finally, James directs travelers to address the issue of a gap that often arises between the lower back and the chair back. Placing a lumbar support or cushion in this space greatly improves lower back support and overall comfort, enabling you to get half-decent sleep even while flying.

More Tips and Tricks from Viewers

Viewers of the TikTok clip were quick to chime in with their own helpful tips. One commenter recommends booking a seat in the back on less crowded flights and taking advantage of the convenience of empty seats for an undisturbed rest. Others voiced their approval of James’ advice, reinforcing the critical role that the right sleeping position plays in achieving quality sleep while on a plane.

So, armed with these expert tips and insights, you’re now equipped to take on your next flight with the confidence that comes with knowing the secrets to finding quality sleep even while airborne.