WARNING: ‘Password Mistake’ Hack Could Target Millions of Android and iPhone Users in Seconds!

Smartphone Users At Risk: Hackers Can Crack Your Password In Seconds

Smartphone owners have been urged to create more complex passwords or risk their data being stolen. As experts from a new report explain, a hacker can crack a 12-number password in just seconds.

In the report published by the Repocket team, researchers detailed the perils of using numeric-only passcodes. Jason Adler of Repocket warned, “The weak link in any security system isn’t the technology—it’s the people.” He was referring to the vulnerability of most users’ passcodes, particularly on their smartphones.

In fact, passcode manager NordPass revealed in 2023 that the most common password in the US is “123456.” This passcode, used by at least 4,524,867 people, has held its crown for the past five years. But it’s alarming because even an amateur hacker could immediately crack it, putting millions of people at risk.

“The rapid improvement in cracking technology means that the passcodes once considered secure—like numeric-only passcodes—are alarmingly unsafe today,” Adler said. If a hacker cracks your passcode, the repercussions can be very bad for you, depending on the account. They can access sensitive data, photos, or even your banking accounts.

How to Create Strong Passcodes to Stay Safe

The solution to keeping your account secure is simple: Use strong, unique passcodes. Alpha-numeric passcodes provide over billions of possibilities, making it significantly more difficult for hackers. Adler recommends the following tips to create a robust passcode:

Always opt for alpha-numeric passcodes over numeric-only

Incorporate both uppercase and lowercase letters for added complexity

Include symbols as they significantly increase the number of possible combinations

Avoid using easily guessed personal information like birthdays or anniversaries

Aim for a passcode of at least 8 characters, although 12 is even safer

Additional Tips for Secure Devices

It’s also imperative to secure your devices, not just your accounts. Adler suggests regularly updating your phone’s software, encrypting your sensitive files, and never clicking on suspicious links.

Malware is often distributed via attachments and links in phishing emails — so learn how to recognize them. Phishing is a scam where attackers deceive people into revealing sensitive information, with the goal of stealing a user’s banking information, identity, or passwords.