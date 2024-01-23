Warner Bros. Rejects Zack Snyder’s ‘Too Creepy’ Batman Idea – Inside Report!

Title: Shocking Secrets About Zack Snyder’s Original Batman Idea Revealed

The Clash between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros.

The relationship between Zack Snyder and studio executives wasn’t always easy. Snyder has been open about Warner Bros. feeling “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is way too gritty. Despite this, Snyder realized his vision of DC’s most famous superheroes and even got to make a four-hour “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.” However, it might be easy to assume that he enjoyed vast creative control during his time with the franchise. But the truth is, this Batman story proves the studio kept an eye on the filmmaker and wasn’t afraid to get involved.

Warner Bros. Rejection of Zack Snyder’s Batman Idea

Aside from nixing Snyder’s Batman-Lois Lane pregnancy storyline, Warner Bros. and DC Studios opposed another controversial concept. The DCEU Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is characterized as a fearlessly determined yet genuinely kind figure. She’s a tried and true hero who occasionally struggles with believing in humanity but still defends it. However, Snyder’s original plans involved a far more ruthless Diana, with a penchant for decapitating enemies and showing off their heads. Looking at the version of the character that ended up on the big screen, it’s pretty clear what the executives thought of the idea.