Warner Bros. Did Warner Bros. Nearly Sue Dobby for his Alleged Resemblance to Vladimir Putin?

It might seem funny that Vladimir Putin would be upset about the fact that he looks like Dobby, the house elf. The rumors that he would sue Warner Bros. are unfounded.

This rumor is a result of reports published in 2003. They stated that a Russian law firm, unnamed, was planning to file a suit against Warner Bros. because Dobby and Vladimir Putin are similar. These reports stated that Russian attorneys were responsible for the lawsuit, without mentioning Putin. Reports from 2003 show that the case was brought by a group of Russian lawyers. However, they never mentioned Putin’s involvement. The Guardian According to the report, the rumor first appeared in a Russian publication and a Russian lawyer guild spokesman discussed the possibility of a lawsuit later on Radio Free Europe. In addition, the report noted the buzz that this story generated online, as over 5,000 fans of “Harry Potter”, voted on a BBC poll about Putin’s likeness to the balding pointy-eared Elf.

The second report is from The New York Times clarified that no lawsuit was ever actually filed and that none of these supposedly aggrieved lawyers could be reached for comment — even after contacting the Russian newspaper that originally reported the story. It’s safe to assume that these rumors are just rumours, even if they are hilarious.