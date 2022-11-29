Warner Bros. did not want Henry Cavill to return as Superman.

Dwayne Johnson was last week Twitter: Posted a video To celebrate Black Adam The iTunes movie charts’ top spot was taken by the film. He discussed the movie’s box office success and announced that the movie will continue to play in theaters throughout the holiday season. Johnson revealed new details regarding the struggle he faced to get Warner Bros. back Henry Cavill as Superman’s voice in the scene after credits.

Johnson said that Warner Bros. was willing to part ways with Cavill.

The studio didn’t bring Henry Cavill home, for some inexplicable reason. […] It has taken years for Henry Cavill to be brought back. We had years of strategic conversations. For us, there’s no viable, logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC universe [with] It’s impossible to be the strongest force or the greatest hero of all time while watching on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.

Johnson stated that regardless of how the DC Universe was approached in the future, Johnson knew the fans would continue to question the same questions. “Where’s Superman?” He stated that it was impossible to recast the role.

“Henry Cavill is our generation’s Superman,” Johnson declared: “and in my opinion, the greatest Superman, and I mean that respectfully to the other actors — especially Christopher Reeve — the greatest Superman of all time.”

Below, Johnson speaks about Cavill’s return as Superman. This is around the 3 to 50 mark.

Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam Support and reactions

#1 Movie on iTunes🔥

We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays 🎅🏾⚡️

We also wanted to thank you for your support. #Superman Info👊🏾

Happiness🦃🍿 pic.twitter.com/WyGa49J7Dr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

Not long after Black Adam The new DC Studios was released in theatres. James Gunn, Peter Safran and the other co-CEOs took over the roles of co-chairs. Netflix confirmed that Cavill was not returning as Geraltof Rivia for Season 4. The Witcher. It seems clear that Gunn and Johnson are on the same page about Cavill’s role in the DCEU.