A man wanted for his alleged involvement in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was arrested near the house of former President Obama in Washington D.C. Prosecutors say Taylor Taranto showed up near Obama’s house after former President Trump posted the address on Truth Social. Before the Secret Service detained him, they searched Taranto’s van and say they found weapons and materials to make Molotov cocktails. The Obamas were reportedly not home when the drama was taking place.