Want To Know What Happens In Prisoner Of Love Finale | Spoilers Ahead

This season on Prisoner of Love, prison matchmaker Chelsea Holmes found herself in love on the job. She actually fell in love twice. She is a matchmaker in prison. Chelsea matches inmates with people outside the prison. At first, she was with Manuel and it seemed very serious. She fell in love with Michael, even though he left her.

When he was released, she decided to go and pick him up. The couple got matching tattoos. However, their relationship became complicated. Chelsea must decide if this is something she can handle or if she will leave him.

Aluntra waited for years for her lover, Bryce, to be released. They are now planning a wedding. Since he had just begun working again, he was anxious about his finances. He decided to quit his job and become self-employed. The sparks flew between them.

Bryce tried to make it to Aluntra but is hopeful that they will be able to walk down the aisle. As for Chelsea’s clients, they are not having much luck with their inmate loves. Who will find happiness and who will be left alone? It’s time to find out.

To find out where they stand, Chelsea is going to see Michael. She feels it is best to visit him since they aren’t communicating. Since he is anxious about seeing her, he is going out for dinner with two of his friends. He avoids her calls while he’s out, and she phones him while he’s gone.

He says that his frustration with her makes him anxious and he doesn’t want to deal. Michael is aware that she was there when he was in prison so he is loyal, but being on the outside can be a big deal. They will attempt to have a conversation, but if that fails, Michael will go on his own.

Chelsea is Zooming along with her best friend Jonathan before she meets Michael. He doesn’t understand why she allows Michael to run her over. They have not spoken in days but she is here. When the relationship started, she was so excited. Now the doubts are coming in. Jonathan wants Michael in control of the relationship. Chelsea only wants answers.

She is anxiously waiting for Michael’s arrival and is extremely anxious. He comes with flowers and calls her queen. Because she was so loyal while he was behind bars, it was hard for him to tell her that he only wanted to be friends.

She claimed they can’t be friends, as she feels used by him. Chelsea brought him meals every week and entertained him every night. They are over. Though they are on a budget, Bryce wants the best ring for Aluntra. Bryce is determined to find the perfect ring for Aluntra and wants it to include her birthstone.

Bryce admitted that he got cold feet after quitting his job. This was primarily because he lost his financial security. He knows that he could easily have the ring if he got back into selling drugs. But he doesn’t want that life so he will do everything necessary to get this ring. It is valued at $2250. The saleswoman tells him to put it on hold, and he’ll be back.

Aluntra is, however, trying on her wedding gown. Since the dress has been made, she has never tried it on. Bryce won’t cry if she does not stop walking and will walk again if she does not. According to her best friend, she nearly wept when she saw her in it.

This confirms that she is ready to walk down her aisle. The night before the wedding, Bryce’s family is taking them out to dinner to celebrate.

Aluntra would like it to be reaffirmed that she will be his bride and will come first. His family is extremely proud of her presence. They truly love and embrace her. Aluntra has so many things to do when it comes time for the wedding. Bryce is aware that there were times he doubted they would make it.

Dexter is preparing to go see his prison love Yolanda so he is meeting with his son, Brey. Brey introduced him to the whole prison dating thing. Sadly, Brey’s relationship with Arlette ended when he learned she had shot someone. Dex’s biggest concern is that Yolanda may be a slight gold digger. However, Dex is willing to try it and meet Yolanda in person. He wants to see if she is there for him or his money. Brey is unsure of Yolanda’s character.

Brey claimed he was done prison dating but he began messaging Cynthia, an inmate. They have created a list of things they want to accomplish this summer. Dex is surprised to hear that his son is still in prison dating, but the two of them with each other well.

Dex now has time to make Yolanda’s trip, so he is excited to share this news. This is suspicious because she is late for the call. He calls Chelsea in an attempt to discover the truth.

There could be rules Yolanda must follow since she is halfway home. Chelsea eventually returns to Dex, and she reveals that Yolanda was back in prison. This is quite a shock as she had just received her cosmetology license. Although he didn’t expect it, this is the risk associated with a prison dating.

What’s the End of It All?

Chelsea is desperate to find the one. She’s broken from Michael. She says she will not be his best friend. She still has work to complete, and that includes taking care of Dexter and her clients. Yolanda has called him to get the details of what led her to the halfway house and back to prison.

She claims that she broke her foot, and she is now considered a liability. The case manager informed her that she would need to return to prison. Yolanda is curious if Dex will still be there to help her after she’s released. Dex assures her that he is there for her and will support her through it. He is willing to try love.

They are still in touch and looking forward to their meeting after her release. Isa graduated from college and is getting her Master’s Degree in Social Work. As for Chelsea, she is truly ready to shed everything of Michael’s. She needs to get rid of her name tattoo and change it to St. Michael.

Although the breakup was difficult, she believes her journey is only beginning. She currently has two boyfriends, one of which is an inmate. Aluntra and her husband were married to their dream wedding. She encourages everyone to believe in love and second chances. They are now off to celebrate their release and welcome.