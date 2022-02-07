Wanna Feel Old? Macaulay Culkin Is Over 40 Now And Starring In A Midlife Travel Show Following Viral Tweet

Nothing will make you feel old quicker than seeing the actors behind iconic childhood moments enter their middle years. Macaulay Culkin will always be known as Home Alone ’s rambunctious Kevin McCallister , and if your childhood didn’t involve you slapping pretend aftershave on your face and then screaming into a mirror, well, my sympathies. That 1990 Christmas classic is so ingrained in pop culture that it’s jarring to believe that Culkin is now 41 years old, and his new project probably isn’t going to make you feel better.

Macaulay Culkin is working with the production company Lightbox on a documentary travel show called Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis. Deadline reports the series will address subjects including our youth-obsessed society, what midlife success looks like and ensuring our unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth.

I guess getting older is something we all have to deal with, and turning the big 4-0 doesn’t mean the rest of your life is spent eating dinner at 5 p.m. and yelling at Gen Z to get off your lawn and turn their music down. Macaulay Culkin’s show will reportedly take him on a wild journey to discover what middle age really means. The inspiration for the series came after Culkin went viral with a tweet in August 2020, when the actor officially went “over the hill.” He said his 40th birthday gift to the world was to make all of us feel old.

I think I speak for everyone when I say, “KEVIN!” I guess I can’t blame the former child star for wanting to remind people he’s no longer the pre-teen setting up booby traps to catch the Wet/Sticky Bandits. Macaulay Culkin has done plenty of projects since his Home Alone movies — The Good Son, Richie Rich, Saved!, even American Horror Story — but when you strike gold at 10 years old, that’s a burden you’re going to have to bear. It’s only fair, then, if Culkin wants to keep forcing us to look at the reality of time. There’s more, too.

Macaulay Culkin is a dad now, as he and fiancee Brenda Song welcomed their son Dakota into the world in April 2021. Culkin has been with the former Disney star since meeting on the set of the movie Changeland in 2017, and the couple announced recently that they’re engaged.

Brenda Song knows a thing or two about being a child actor . Song started acting when she was 6 years old and came to fame when she was a teenager as London on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She also starred in the Disney Channel original movies Get A Clue, Stuck in the Suburbs and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. She’s had a number of recurring and guest spots in series over the years — including Scandal and Station 19 — and can currently be seen on Hulu’s Dollface alongside Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell and Malin Ackerman.