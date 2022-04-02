Walter Coblenz dies at 93, Oscar-Nominated Producer￼

Walter Coblenz was the Oscar-nominated producer. “All the President’s Men”The Emmy-nominated limited series “The Blue Knight,”Has died. He was 93.

Coblenz served as senior vice president of Tristar Pictures as well as Carolco Pictures. He was responsible for overseeing productions on titles like “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “The Natural,” “Places in the Heart”You can find out more. Some of his other notable credits include “The Candidate,” “The Onion Field,” “Money Talks,” “The Legend of the Lone Ranger”And “Her Majesty.”

He was nominated Emmy for his production of the drama miniseries “The Blue Knight,” about a veteran Los Angeles cop.

Coblenz was killed in an automobile accident on March 16. His son released a statement.

As a stage manager, he began his career in Hollywood. “The Jerry Lewis Show”And “The Hollywood Palace,”Later, Coblenz served as assistant director for the series. “Daktari”Robert Redford and Gene Hackman star in sports dramas “Downhill Racer.”Redford and he reunited later. “All the President’s Men,”It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and four of them won. “The Candidate,”This was his first film.

A German émigré, he was born August 15, 1928, in Glogau to Martin and Berta Coblenz, moving with his family to the United States a little over a decade later. After graduating from the University of Houston in 1928, Coblenz was a camera operator at a Houston television station. He also served as an officer in U.S. Air Force. Coblenz settled in Los Angeles after he married Rita Bellisle.

Rita and John R. F. Coblenz were his predeceased siblings. His children Martin Coblenz and Helen Iacabucci, as well as his grandchildren Evan, Danielle and Jordan, are his survivors.

Donations to the American Heart Association.