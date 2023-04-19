Walmart stabbing victim’s vehicle flips and hits students in Thousand Oaks. Five people are injured.

A car accident that occurred near a secondary school Tuesday has left five people seriously injured.

High school students from Thousand Oaks in California were injured after being struck as they left school.

Five people were injured after a being struck by a car

After being hit by a vehicle, five people suffered injuriesCredit: CBS
The injured included high school students who were leaving class at the time of the accident

On the scene were high school students leaving their class.Credit: CBS

Ventura County Fire Department reported that the crash occurred across from Westlake High School.

According to the Department, of the five victims injured, two are in critical condition while one is in moderate condition.

The other two received only minor injuries.

The pedestrians who were injured all died.

Driver trapped after vehicle flips over.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t believe that alcohol or drugs were involved with the accident at this point.

The Simi Valley Police Department has named the driver as the suspect in the stabbing of a Walmart employee earlier today.

About an hour prior to the crash, a stabbing took place around 2.45 pm.

It is not expected that the employee will survive.

