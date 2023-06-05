Walmart customers rush to grab an essential hair product that can be scanned at the register for $100 off.

Shoppers at WALMART will find a price reduction of almost $100 for a well-known hair dryer.

The device can be purchased for only $109.98.

2 Walmart cut the price on a hair dryer that is popular Credit: Getty

2 Price of dryers has dropped by over $100 Credit: Walmart

This price was reduced from the eye-watering $205.23.

MOOSOO is a hair dryer with three speeds and four different temperature settings.

Walmart says the hairdryer has strength and hurricane-class power, as per its product description.

Hair dryers are also “quiet, producing a sound of no more than 59 decibels.”

If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, then the 90-day return period is free.

Customers have provided more than 100 reviews on this product.

“Is excellent product. It is fast. It is very light. One 5-star reviewer wrote: “I am so happy.”

One person said, “This dryer reduces my drying time quite a lot and makes my hair smooth!” It’s great!

It is the perfect hair dryer for me. A third satisfied buyer stated that it was lightweight and easy to lift, handle and move. The cool setting is AMAZING!

One delighted shopper wrote: “It makes my hair feel so soft, looks shiny and only takes half as long to dry.”

“The highest heat setting isn’t that hot but it seems to dry my hair quicker than my last dryer. Very powerful.”

Not all buyers are satisfied.

A shopper was furious: “It takes two times as long to blow air from the dryer, because it has such a tiny area.

While it is drying, the tangles are massive. “The worst!” she wrote.

Walmart offers great deals in a variety of categories, from home to beauty and electronics.

A pair of pants is available at a price cut by up to 50%.

Panini makers are a great way to save money for sandwich lovers.