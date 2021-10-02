Wallpaper hack from DIY expert that will help you save tons of time and effort while installing it

WALLPAPERS have returned in style, as Gen-Z and Millenials use the paper covers to decorate their homes.

A man showed how to get rid of the electrical outlet cover and make the wallpaper look neat.

Self-taught artist and content creator, My Art is a social media account that shares a number of his artworks. VideoWhere he was seen installing wallpaper.

He reached for an electric outlet suddenly and pulled out his pocket knife.

He then proceeded to cut around the edges using a plank. This ensured that it was straight.

Once he was done, a square perfect was left in place, with the outlet peeking through.

This hack can save you tons of effort and time. You won’t even have to take the cover off the electrical outlet.

One smart renter showed how to instantly transform a home with $16 IKEA lighting.

A woman posts under this domain on her TikTok channel Everythingeryn says: “How to make your rented apartment feel expensive using $15 lights.”

Easily sticking the IKEA NYMÅNE lights on her wall she hides the cord behind a mirror and reveals how the lights add a touch of brightness and class to the apartment.

The lights received glowing IKEA reviews, scoring a rating of 4.8 out 5 stars.

One reviewer commented: “Really easy to fit, gives a lovely glow to the conservatory. Bought 3 lights for this room & am very pleased with them. Would definitely recommend it.”

“Excellent product excellent price looks as good as the expensive ones we had to take down because of a breakage,”One thing led to another.

The TikTok video of the woman has been viewed over 4.4 million times. Users have also commented on it.

“You are amazingly talented, I have used your inspo for half of my house”One person spoke up.

“I feel like these lights actually bring everything together, so gorg!”One thing, another.”

