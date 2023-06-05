Walker Hayes Had 7 Kids – The Loss of His Newborn Daughter Helped Him Find Faith

Walker Hayes | Walker Hayes’ family | Source: Getty Images | Instagram.com/walkerhayes

Country artist Walker Hayes had seven kids, but losing his newborn daughter sparked a spiritual journey, leading him to find solace in faith. It undoubtedly shaped his perspective and brought about significant changes in his life.

Walker Hayes’ love story with his wife Laney dates back to high school, with their marriage in 2004 serving as a testament to their enduring bond. The couple soon expanded their family and ultimately had seven children.

In 2018, the family endured a heartbreaking loss when their seventh child, a baby girl, tragically passed away at birth. This life-altering experience transformed the musician’s approach to fatherhood, shifting his focus towards profoundly connecting with his children in the here and now rather than pursuing an idyllic future.

Facts about Walker Hayes’ 6 Children

Walker Hayes’ Instagram is a delightful family album, regularly showcasing his adorable children. In one of his interviews, he said, reflecting his joy in being a father:

“We love the chaos. We love kids so much.”

His eldest child Lela Hayes, born in October 2005, is frequently featured on her father’s TikTok page. One of their videos, grooving to the tune “Fancy Like,” stole hearts and accumulated millions of views, catapulting the song to success.

Walker’s first son, Chapel, born in August 2007, is a source of immense pride for Walker. The song “Chapel” is a touching tribute to him, celebrating Chapel’s unique individuality, which the musician cherishes.

Their third child, Baylon, born in July 2009, showed his musical talent early on. When he was four, he sang a charming duet with his father on “You’re My Best Friend” track by Don Williams. Baylon’s drumming skills, honed under producer and player Luke DeJaynes, are another testament to his musical flair.

The youngest son, Beckett, holds a special place in Walker’s songbook. When Beckett was only four, he inspired a song bearing his name and sang a few lines in it.

The youngest of the Hayes clan are Loxley and Everly, sweetly nicknamed Lolly and Goo by their doting father. Both girls are summer babies, entered the world in the warm month of August—Loxley gracing in 2013 and Everly following in 2015.

Lolly shares her father’s love for singing, and he once proudly shared her duet with him on social media. Loxley and Everly have even had their moment under the spotlight, joining their father onstage during a performance.

The Death of Walker Hayes’ Child Caused Him to Rethink His Faith

In autumn 2017, the musician and his Laney Hayes were delighted to discover they were expecting their seventh child. On June 6 of the following year, the long-awaited day arrived; Laney went into labor. However, the day took a heartbreaking turn when she experienced troubling symptoms and had to undergo emergency surgery.

It was then revealed that their baby girl, Oakleigh Klover, had tragically passed away after birth. Laney’s life hung in a fragile balance, but she pulled through. Oakleigh’s death and Laney’s severe complications at delivery were due to a uterine rupture.

Following this devastating incident, Laney Hayes will be unable to bear more children. Speaking of this excruciating experience, Walker expressed:

“Just holding a lifeless child. It’s indescribable. I can’t imagine a worse pain.”

Before the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Walker may have described himself as an atheist. But he found faith through a gradual process sparked by new friends, a moving book, and the tragic loss of his daughter.

He was introduced to a supportive church community and started reading the Bible, marking the beginning of his spiritual journey, which he believes was catalyzed by his profound personal loss.

Walker Hayes’ Children Are Touring with Him

Walker has his family always at his side, no matter where he goes. Given a choice between stardom and his loved ones, he’d pick his family without hesitation.

He strives to instill humility in his children and maintains that their lifestyle remains down-to-earth. However, one can’t deny that his kids have had an extraordinary upbringing.

In a move that had everyone talking, Walker took his entire family on the road for his 2022 “Fancy Like” tour. They had a 12-seat bus at their disposal, equipped with a cozy bathroom and kitchen. His children didn’t just accompany him on the tour; they even had the opportunity to join him onstage.

Touring used to be a bitter-sweet experience for Walker, with prolonged periods away from home. But now, he carries his home with him wherever he goes.