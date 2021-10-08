Wait, Kim Kardashian Is Getting Help From Kanye West Ahead Of Her SNL Hosting Gig?

Kim Kardashian showed consistent support for her estranged husband Kanye West ahead of his Donda album release, attending all three of his listening parties and even participating in a recreation of their 2014 wedding. Now, as Kardashian prepares to make her first appearance as host of Saturday Night Live, it looks like West is returning the favor. The Chicago rapper is in New York with Kardashian, and reports say he’s helping the reality star prepare for her big night.

Kim Kardashian has admitted to feeling pressure over the hosting gig, especially after being called out by Will & Grace star Debra Messing. Although the cast itself seems to be nothing but optimistic, a little extra support never hurt anyone, and Kanye West is there to “secretly” provide his input, according to once source, via Page Six.

Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ it’s a big challenge but she is determined to be a success. Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.

Regardless of the status of the couple’s relationship, I think it comes as a surprise to no one that Kanye West would have opinions about Kim Kardashian’s costumes. While West has never been a host on Saturday Night Live, he has served as the NBC sketch comedy’s musical guest seven times, so it’s fair to say he’s probably familiar with the behind-the-scenes aspect of the show and a good resource to help Kardashian.

Kanye West was spotted Sunday hanging out in New York with comedians including SNL cast member Michael Che. Regardless of if reconciliation rumors are true — as Kim Kardashian was recently spotted with West on a double date with SKIMS CMO Tracy Romulus, and her husband/music producer Ray Romulus — I hope the acts of support really do go both ways in the couple’s friendship. It’s been speculated that amidst Kimye’s improved relationship, Kardashian might withdraw her divorce petition, and at the very least, it was previously reported that she’s not rushing the proceedings.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after repeated erratic behavior from West, including a presidential run and multiple public outbursts insulting Kardashian and her family. It’s unknown how much West will be featured in the famous family’s upcoming Hulu series, if at all. A few details have finally emerged about the show that will follow the Kardashians’ longtime run on E! The new reality series will follow Kardashian’s continued pursuit to become a lawyer.

A lot of information regarding the Kardashians’ Hulu reality series are being kept intentionally secret as to surprise viewers, but we do know that filming has begun, and unlike Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we won’t have to wait months between filming and airing, so hopefully there will be a premiere date soon! In the meantime, all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are available on Hulu, and you can catch Kim Kardashian’s initial Saturday Night Live hosting gig with musical guest Halsey at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC. Check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for more premiere dates.