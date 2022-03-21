Wait, has the date for Cody Rhodes’ alleged WWE return been revealed?

That was the first time that rumors began to circulate. Cody Rhodes left AEW and had plans to return to the WWE, many saw it as a massive win for Vince McMahon’s organization. Then, time passed, and more reports claimed a deal hadn’t happened, eventually leading some to wonder if the claims regarding Rhodes’ interest in returning to WWE were true. Multiple reports claiming Rhodes had signed the dotted line over the weekend changed that. His return date could have also been revealed.

The latest situation report comes from Choose wisely , which alleges that while it hasn’t officially confirmed Rhodes’ signing, its sources claim to know that WWE is operating as if he’ll soon be a part of the company. Additionally, it’s said that Cody Rhodes will allegedly make his debut on Monday, April 4th. That’s the first Monday Night RawThis is the night following Night Two at Wrestlemania 38. It is often a night that surprises can happen with wrestlers.

Wrestlemania can also be a time for surprise appearances or comebacks. While I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the star making his debut during one of the two-nights planned for WrestleMania, it makes sense why the wrestling company wouldn’t bring him into the fold. If the alleged deal didn’t get done until recently, there are only two weeks to go until WrestleMania 38. That’s not nearly enough time to establish a feud for a match or re-introduce a wrestler who hasn’t been around the company for quite some time. It is good to know that the wrestling company will keep at least One major superstar is currently on the roster The big event is unlikely to see the athlete.

Cody Rhodes isn’t just any wrestler, though, and I think it’s fair to say that a majority of the wrestling world is watching his every move at the moment. Over the last couple of years, AEW has gotten loads of talent from WWE and even got CM Punk to return to wrestling. Still, if the company has regained Rhodes after he helped found AEW and played a part in its continued success in the present, it’s hard not to think the war between the two companies officially reached the next level.

It should be noted that signing anything is not yet official. As alluded to, it wasn’t that long ago that rumors alleged that His signing was a sure thing And then His return was uncertain for a while . Personally, I’m just hoping to see him appear at a WWE event, so we can talk less about the possibility of it happening and for the fan-favorite wrestler to continue on making some Here are more memorable moments Like he did in the past.