Wait, Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Usman Regift His Present For Kimberly’s Son?

Warning! Warning! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Episode “Battlefield.” Take your own risks!

90 Day Fiancé ’s Usman Umar has spent a long time hustling to try and win over fiancé Kimberly Menzies’ son JamalIt seemed that he had made important progress during the most recent episode. Jamal had already begun to warm up towards Usman for Kimberly’s support. When her mother passed away , But I was even more blown away on the Nigeria trip with Kimberly, when I received a Playstation 5 console. I’ll admit I was just as blown away at first, but am now I’m wondering if Usman’s big present for Jamal was actually a regift.

For all those who have missed Kimberly and Usman’s previous seasOn on 90 Day FiancéKimberly gave Usman very high-end gifts in Nigeria when she visited. A PS5 was one of those presents. They are hard to find and quite expensive. Kim gave Usman the console and he was thrilled.

Jamal described Usman purchasing him a PS5 in a complete-circle moment. But if Usman had actually purchased the PS5 in Nigeria, that might have been an even more grand gesture. Electronics in Nigeria tend to be more expensive than they would be in the United States, and that’s especially true with the PS5.

NigerianPrice.com An average person could spend about 650,000 Nigerian Nira which works out to approximately $1,463 in the domestic market. That’s nearly triple what he’d spend in the United States on the gaming device, so are we all content to believe that Usman was THAT committed to winning over Jamal?

It doesn’t seem logical for Usman to have purchased a PS5 in Nigeria, especially when he could have theoretically had Kimberly buy one back home before flying out for their visit. One would imagine Jamal could have noticed it in her baggage at some point while packing or during the flight, and while I didn’t see a PS5 among Kimberly’s things when they filmed meeting Usman at the airport, I’ll at least concede that maybe it could’ve been stuffed in her luggage. It’s not an inexpensive gift, even so.

The third possible scenario is that Usman gave Jamal his PS5 which Kimberly had previously bought. That line of thinking would indicate that Usman wouldn’t have had to purchase Jamal a console with his own money, and thus wouldn’t be paying a wildly higher local fee. Perhaps Usman wasn’t so invested in gaming behavior after he got it, and decided to give it to Jamal because his approval was more important than electronic luxuries.

I can only speculate here, but I can say there’s something very odd about Usman purchasing a PS5, given Kimberly is often the one we see dropping money on expensive gifts. The only thing I’ve been able to confirm, more or less, is that Jamal’s PS5 likely made it back to the U.S. after that trip, as evidenced by this video below, where it’s clearly seen on his desk.

All of that being said, it is possible Usman Umar purchased a Playstation 5 from Nigeria to surprise Jamal. Some might assume from Kim’s gifts in They share their first scandalous season together Usman is unlikely to be able use such gifts due to his goal of being a pop star internationally. InTouch According to reports, his net worth was high enough for him to consider a step-son. I’m not sure it’ll erase the fact that Jamal and Usman are only a few years apart in age, nor Kimberly in inappropriate scenes , but it’s progress.