‘Wahlburgers’ AXS TV Gets Reality Series

EXCLUSIVE:AXS TV owns all 10 seasons Wahlburgers, the Emmy-nominated reality series that aired on A&E from 2014-2019. Starring Paul, Donnie, and Mark Wahlberg Wahlburgers Premiere Sunday, February 27, at 7:45 PM ET. Weekly episodes will air in a block of four hours, starting at 7:45 pm ET.

Wahlburgers takes viewers behind the scenes of one of the country’s most high-profile restaurant chains, as acclaimed chef Paul Wahlberg works to build a burger empire with the help of his own personal entourage led by his talented brothers Mark and Donnie, and their beloved mother Alma. The series gives viewers a glimpse into the inner workings and lives of the Wahlberg family as they manage to balance hectic kitchen life with international expansion, menu innovation, friendly family drama, and the pressures of international expansion. Despite the trials and tribulations of running a major chain, the Wahlberg boys keep their trademark charm and sincere love for each other intact—proving that the only thing thicker than the burgers is the brothers’ unbreakable bond.

The Wahlbergs were joined by numerous famous friends and celebrities over the years, including NFL greats Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman; actress, comedienne and host and Donnie’s wife, Jenny McCarthy; Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr; country music star John Rich; former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez; pro race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.; golf great Bubba Watson; entertainers Joey Fatone and Penn & Teller; EntourageStar Adrian Grenier; New Kids On The Block members Joey McIntyre and Jordan Knight; Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood.

During its run, the show was nominated for two Emmy nominations as Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

WahlburgersThis replaces The Top Ten Revealed Rock LegendsAXS TV has been broadcasting the following Sunday night shows:. They will conclude their seasons on February 20.

“This series captured an incredible moment for us as a family, and we all had such a great time getting to share our love for this business and each other with the world,”Mark Wahlberg stated. “Wahlburgers resonated with so many people during its run, and it is still humbling to see how warmly viewers have embraced all the fun, drama, and craziness that make our dynamic so special. We are proud to have the show join AXS TV’s lineup, and look forward to welcoming their audience into the Wahlburgers family.”

“Looking back at this show is like exploring a time capsule that contains so many important memories for our family,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “It means a lot to us, and I know it’s come to mean a great deal to many viewers, as well. They can relate to the drama and dysfunction, but they also relate to the love and the humor that we all have for each other. It’s a really special thing, and I feel honored that we were able to touch so many lives. I hope AXS TV’s viewers have as much fun reliving these unforgettable moments as we did making them.”

“The Wahlbergs are one of entertainment’s most beloved families, amassing loyal fans across the realms of films, food, television, and music,”Sarah Weidman is the Head of Programming and Development for AXS TV. “Despite the success they have achieved, they are still the same humble boys from Boston at heart, and that undeniable charm shines throughout the hit Wahlburgers series. This show is the perfect complement to our programming roster, and I am confident our viewers are going to enjoy watching it on Sunday nights.”

Wahlburgers was produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Executive producers include Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg, 44 Blue’s Rasha Drachkovitch, David Hale and Sara Quick and A&E’s Devon Graham Hammonds.