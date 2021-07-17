Vox “Explained” Season 4 Release Date – Here Is The Latest Update

Within the last few years, the streaming king, Netflix has added a vast library of some extraordinary docu-series for its audience. Recently, it came up with the third installment of “Explained”, its top American documentary TV series. Season 3 of the much-awaited show has received some insane reviews from the fans and it’s standing high in the list of top 10 Netflix docu-series. The third chapter has got 8.0/10 stars on IMDb and now the fans are curious to know about Season 4. So, do the show creators have any plans about “Explained” Season 4? Here is everything we know.

“Explained” is one of the top Netflix documentary shows that marked its debut on May 23, 2018. Coming under the production of Vox Media, the show explores deeper into some of the big questions of today’s world. The format of “Explained” is picked from Vox’s most-watched YouTube series. Each season of “Explained” is divided into pieces and every piece relates to a new topic to amaze the viewers.

Recently, “Explained” has dropped the first episode titled “Sugar” of its latest season 3. More episodes are lined up in the third chapter. But, still, the fans are excited to know about the future of the series. So, will there be “Explained” Season 4? Here is all we know.

“Explained” Season 4 Release Date

As of now, neither Netflix nor VOX production has revealed the fourth installment of “Explained”. Although the American documentary series is a big hit on Netflix, the streaming king seems to have no plans on Season 4. So, we expect that after the wrap-up of season 3 of “Explained”, the creators will make an official announcement about the next installment. Till then, you can enjoy the first episode of “Explained” Season 3 here – “Explained” Season 3 Episode 1.

“Explained” Season 3 Topics

The third installment of “Explained” will bring 14 episodes focusing on different topics. Here are the primary topics the new season will follow –

Sugar Dogs Chess Royalty The End of Oil Plastic Surgery Hurricanes Fairy Tales Country Music Dance Crazes Time Skin Apologies Flags

